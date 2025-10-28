Karnataka TET Previous Year Question Paper: Download KAR TET Paper PDF with Solutions

Key Points
Karnataka TET Previous Year Papers: The Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka, has released an official notification for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025. The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. With a few months left, candidates should first cover the majority of the syllabus and then start practising the KARTET previous year papers. This will help them focus only on the relevant areas and solve different levels of questions. Most importantly, they will be able to gauge their exam readiness and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. Read on to learn more about the Karnataka TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF on this page.
Karnataka TET Previous Year Papers
Karnataka TET is a state-level eligibility test organised every year for candidates willing to become teachers from Class 1 to 8. A huge number of candidates participate in this test every year, making the exam more competitive. However, the right strategy and regular practice with Karnataka TET previous year papers can help you perform well in the exam. Solving past papers allows you to understand exam standards and improve your ability to handle pressure under a limited time. The KARTET comprises two papers, with each paper carrying 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. There is no negative marking. Therefore, candidates should make the most of the Karnataka TET previous year question papers and improve their overall performance.
Download the Karnataka TET Syllabus 2025
Karnataka TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The Karnataka TET previous year papers can make your preparation effective. It provides a clear picture of the exam format, recurring topics, and section-wise toughness in the past years. Get free access to the Karnataka TET previous year question papers PDF on this page.
|
Previous Year Papers
|
Paper 1
|
Paper 2
|
KARTET Previous Year Paper 2014
|
Download PDF
|
KARTET Previous Year Paper 2015
|
KARTET Previous Year Paper 2017
|
Download PDF
|
KARTET Previous Year Paper 2020
|
KARTET Previous Year Paper 2021
|
KARTET Previous Year Paper 2022
How to Solve Karnataka TET Previous Year Papers
With the right approach, candidates can turn Karnataka TET previous year papers into powerful preparation tools. These papers not only reveal the real exam pattern but also boost confidence. Here are the quick instructions to solve them effectively:
-
Set a timer and challenge yourself to finish within the official exam duration.
-
Find a calm spot where you can give your full attention.
-
Solve the questions you are sure about first to build momentum.
-
Afterwards, verify your answers to identify weak areas and learn from your mistakes.
Benefits of KAR TET Previous Year Question Papers
Practising the Karnataka TET previous year question papers benefits every candidate. It familiarises them with the exam format, improves speed and accuracy, and builds confidence. The main advantages are:
-
Past papers provide clear insights into the paper structure, scoring system and chapter-wise weightage.
-
You can improve your accuracy and efficiency by solving past papers regularly.
-
It also uncovers silly mistakes and recurring question types.
-
It refines your concepts and helps you build a strategy to handle time-consuming questions.
-
Previous papers help you understand key topics and grasp the exam’s difficulty trends.
Karnataka TET Previous Year Papers Pattern
Reviewing the Karnataka TET exam pattern can simplify your preparation. It helps you understand question structure, mark distribution, and other aspects. This eligibility test is divided into 2 papers, i.e. Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers, and Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Each paper comprises 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 150 marks. The exam duration shall be 2.5 hours for each paper. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Given below is the Karnataka TET previous year question paper pattern:
-
Paper 1: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies and Social Studies.
-
Paper 2: Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Maths and Science or Social Studies.
