Karnataka TET Previous Year Question Paper: Download KAR TET Paper PDF with Solutions

Karnataka TET Previous Year Papers: The Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka, has released an official notification for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025. The exam is scheduled for December 7, 2025. With a few months left, candidates should first cover the majority of the syllabus and then start practising the KARTET previous year papers. This will help them focus only on the relevant areas and solve different levels of questions. Most importantly, they will be able to gauge their exam readiness and adjust their exam strategies accordingly. Read on to learn more about the Karnataka TET Previous Year Question Paper PDF on this page.

Apply Online for KARTET 2025

Karnataka TET Previous Year Papers

Karnataka TET is a state-level eligibility test organised every year for candidates willing to become teachers from Class 1 to 8. A huge number of candidates participate in this test every year, making the exam more competitive. However, the right strategy and regular practice with Karnataka TET previous year papers can help you perform well in the exam. Solving past papers allows you to understand exam standards and improve your ability to handle pressure under a limited time. The KARTET comprises two papers, with each paper carrying 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks. There is no negative marking. Therefore, candidates should make the most of the Karnataka TET previous year question papers and improve their overall performance.