World Thinking Day 2022: Know Theme, History, Significance, and how is it celebrated

World Thinking Day 2022: World Thinking Day is also known as Thinking Day and is observed on 22 February annually by Girl Scouts and Girl Guides across 150 countries. The day has been observed since 1926 and is celebrated as a day of international friendship. It is a time to stand up for causes that could improve the lives of girls across the globe.

The day celebrates sisterhood, friendship, and women's empowerment. It also provides an opportunity to talk and discuss the issues that girls and women face and affect them globally.

World Thinking Day is a platform for the World Association of Girl Guides, and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) members to discuss the issues that girls face and provides suggestions on how the problems can be solved or tackled.

World Thinking Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Thinking Day 2022 is "Our World: Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality.” The theme focuses on the significance of the environment in the context of gender equality. This year's World Thinking Day starts a three-year journey for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts to become environmentally conscious leaders. The theme also highlights how girls and young women are disproportionately affected by environmental issues and explores how and what action needs to be taken for a better world.

World Thinking Day 2022: History

In 1926, at the 4th World Conference, delegates agreed that 22 February would be known as a special day for Girl Guides and Girl Scouts across the world. Let us look at it in detail!

The delegates of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts from across the globe met in the USA for the 4th World Conference in 1926. Among several decisions, they agreed that there should be a special day that will be observed annually when Girl Scouts and Girl Guides across the globe think of each other and express their thanks and appreciation for the international Movement. The day was known as Thinking Day. 22 February was chosen as the date to celebrate Thinking Day because it was the birthday of both Lord Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout Movement, and Olave Baden-Powell, who was World Chief Guide.

In 1932, that is six years later at the 7th World Conference in Bucze, Poland where delegates pointed out that a Birthday usually involves gifts, and so girls could show their appreciation by offering gifts to the International Movement by making donations on Thinking Day.

At the 30th World Conference in Dublin, Ireland in 1999 delegates across the world decided to change the name of the day from Thinking Day to World Thinking Day. In 1932, the fundraising aspect of the day started and is still an important funding mechanism for WAGGGS today.

World Thinking Day 2022: Significance and Celebration

It is celebrated across the world and provides a platform for the Girl Scouts and Girl Guides to debate with one another and discuss the issues that girls and women face. It also promotes sisterhood and long-lasting friendships among girls scouts focusing on loyalty and respect.

World Thinking Day is celebrated via several events including hiking activities, bake sales, seminars, face-to-face meetings, HILE 2022, etc. World Thinking Day 2022 starts a three-year journey for Girl Scouts and Girl Guides to become environmentally conscious leaders.

About World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS)

WAGGGS is the largest voluntary movement focused on educating and empowering girls and young women across the world. This diverse Movement represents ten million girls and young women from 152 countries.

The World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) was formed in 1928 in Hungary, where delegates from 26 countries met at the Fifth International Conference.

The WAGGGS Leadership Development Programme (WLDP) was launched in 2008. In 2011, the WAGGGS Global Advocacy Campaign, ‘Stop the Violence – Speak out for girls’ rights’ was launched. Also, in 2015, WGGGS became an Incorporated Charity.

READ| Important Days and Dates in February 2022