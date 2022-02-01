Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: Know Date, History, Significance, Celebration, and Quotes here

Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: This year, 46th Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Day is celebrated on 1 February. It is the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world and played a significant role in securing the Indian coasts and enforcing regulations in the maritime zones of India.

Currently, Indian Coast Guard Day has 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory. In 1978, ICG had seven surface platforms. The target is to achieve force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025 as per Press Information Bureau.

About Indian Coast Guard

It is a multi-mission organisation. It conducts round-the-year real-life operations at sea. It has task capabilities for both surface and air operations.

ICG organisation is headed by the Director-General Indian Coast Guard (DGICG). The overall command and superintendence are exercised by him from the Coast Guard Headquarters (CCGHQ) located in New Delhi.

What is the motto of the Indian Coast Guard?

The motto of the Indian Coast Guard is वयम रक्षामः" (Vayam Rakshamah), in Sanskrit, it means "We Protect".

Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: History

The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of a 'Coast Guard' in 1977 with two frigates and five patrol boats transferred from the Indian Navy. Therefore, the Indian Coast Guard came into being on 1 February 1977. At that time it had a fleet strength of just seven ships for surveillance in Indian waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone. Formally, the Indian Coast Guard was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Shri Morarji Desai on 19 August 1978.

What is the mission of the Indian Coast Guard?

One of the main duties of the Indian Coast Guard is the prevention of smuggling through maritime routes in its area of responsibility. It has seized drugs and contraband worth nearly Rs 4,000 crore in the last one year. Also, since its inception, ICG has seized around Rs 12,000 crore of drugs and contraband.

Indian Coast Guard's mission is offshore security, marine safety, and coastal security. It is also in charge of safeguarding India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Indian Coast Guard: Role in the Pandemic

Despite COVID-19pandemic restrictions, the Indian Coast Guard maintains round-the-clock vigil in the Exclusive Economic Zone by deploying around 50 ships and 12 aircraft daily.

As per PIB, till date, ICG has apprehended more than 13,000 crew and over 1,500 boats involved in illegal activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone. In 2021, 40 foreign crew and 7 boats were apprehended by the ICG.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: Significance

- ICG provides protection to fisherman and mariners.

- They also provide protection and safety to artificial islands, offshore terminals and other installations.

- Their duty is also to protect and preserve marine ecology and the environment.

- They also provide assistance to the Department of Customs and other authorities in anti-smuggling operations.

- Provides law enforcement in territorial and international waters. Also, National defence during hostilities.

Tatrakshak medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel

President’s Tatrakshak Medal (PTM)/ Tatrakshak Medal (TM) has been awarded by the President of India. The award is given for ICG act of conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty, and distinguished/meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

President's Tatrakshak Medal (PTM)/ Tatrakshak Medal (TM) has been awarded to the following Indian Coast Guard Personnel:

President Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service

IG Maneesh Vishal Pathak, TM (0241-V)

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)

(i) Comdt (JG) Sumit Dhiman (0738-C)

(ii) Dy Comdt Vikas Narang (1192-J)

(iii) Ardhi Pragati Kumar, P/Nvk (AH), 05990-R

Tatrakshak Medal for Meritorious Service

(i) Comdt Sundraraman Prem Kumar (0406-V)

(ii) A Manikandan, PSE(R), 07455-T

These awards are being awarded to the personnel of the Indian Coast Guard on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day every year, since 26 January 1990.

Indian Coast Guard Day 2022: Quotes

1. "The Coast Guard has long been known as the armed service that gets more done for less." – Howard Coble

2. Our men and women in uniform, are a force for good throughout the world, and that is nothing to apologize for.”- Indian Coast Guard

3. “We do this job because every once in a while someone is out there without hope, desperately praying for their life, and we get to be the answer.”- Indian Coast Guard

4. “Anyone with gumption and a sharp mind will take the measure of two things: what's said and what's done.”- Seamus Heaney

6. "Regulations say we have to go out. They say nothing about coming back." - Coast Guard saying

6. “Regulations say we have to go out. They say nothing about coming back.” - Coast Guard saying

