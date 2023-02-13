World Radio Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Famous Quotes, Facts & More

World Radio Day 2023: Every year on February 13th, World Radio Day is observed to honour the unique ability of radio to unite people and disseminate important information. The main goal of World Radio Day is to raise awareness of the value of radio among the general public and the media. Additionally, it promotes networking among decision-makers and fosters a kind of global collaboration among broadcasters by establishing and facilitating access to information via radio.

The goal of the 2023 World Radio Day theme, "Radio and Peace," is to highlight the value of independent radio in promoting peace and averting conflict.

World Radio Day 2023: Messages & Wishes



Meet up on this World Radio Day to celebrate radios and the people who support them and make them exceptional. World Radio Day is cheerful.

Radio allows you to stay in touch with the outside world regardless of your age or location. Everyone has a happy World Radio Day.

A device created by teenagers for younger people. Sing the radios' praises and acknowledge their significant service to the public. Wishing you the best on this World Radio Day.

Respect the excellent communication methods that have touched many lives throughout time. I'd like to wish you a happy World Radio Day. ‌ ‌ ‌

On this day, make the world closer to you by sharing your thoughts with a huge audience via radio. Greetings and best wishes to you on this World Radio Day. ‌ ‌

World Radio Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

By providing people with unmatched entertainment every day, radio has become the closest friend of people all over the world. I hope you have an incredibly happy World Radio Day.

Whether it's music, news, information, or knowledge, you want it. On the radio, everything is available. Greetings on World Radio Day.

Radio has always kept us informed of events taking place around the world. Greetings on World Radio Day.

Radios are very effective because they can simultaneously reach millions of ears and minds. A warm and happy World Radio Day to you.

The only thing that FM radio can run out of is time, but it will never run out of music. Let's commemorate World Radio Day by praising this wonderful invention.

World Radio Day 2023: Quotes

I love theater. I also love the radio. I love language. – Indira Varma

In radio, you have two tools. Sound and silence. ~ Ira Glass

Radio is the theater of the mind; television is the theater of the mindless. – Steve Allen

If data is important, radio is probably not your place. – Evan Davis

Radio is a medium of entertainment that permits millions of people to listen to the same joke at the same time, and yet remain lonesome. – T.S. Eliot

World Radio Day 2023: Interesting Facts

In 1896, Guglielmo Marconi, the inventor of the radio, was granted a patent for his "wireless telegraph."

The earliest radio broadcasts in India were made in the early 1920s. In July 1923, the Radio Club of Mumbai broadcast the first radio program during British rule. Calcutta Radio Club also began broadcasting four months later.

One of the biggest radio broadcasters in the world, AIR has more than 415 radio stations in over 146 dialects and about 23 different languages. 18 FM channels and 99% population coverage are also included.

Walter Kaufmann created the All India Radio theme song.

On January 19, 1936, AIR broadcasted the first newscast.

From 17 million listeners in February 2022 to 19 million in March 2022, All India Radio's listenership increased.

From transistors to modern radio, this medium has been the source of breaking news and everything else that happened around the world. Every year, February 13 is observed as World Radio Day to recognize the significance of radio.

