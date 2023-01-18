[Updated] Bank Holidays in February 2023 List

RBI has released the complete list of Bank holidays for the month of February. The only month to have a length of fewer than 30 days, also have few holidays. There are only a few public holidays in this month, such as Guru Ravidas Jayanti, the anniversary of Hazrat Ali's birth, Valentine's Day, Mahashivratri, etc., aside from the second and fourth Saturdays. However, not all banks in the public and private sectors will be closed on these days.

About February

Both the Julian and Gregorian calendars place February as the second month of the year. The Latin term februum, which means "purification," is the source of the name of the Roman month Februaryius(February). With the 29th day being referred to as the leap day, the month has 28 days in common years and 29 days in leap years.

Bank Holidays in February 2023

A total of 4 Bank Holidays will be observed in February excluding the second and fourth Saturday of the month and Sundays. It is to be noted that not all banks in all areas observe these holidays. Check the table below for bank holidays in February 2023:

Date Day Holiday States 5th February 2023 Sunday Hazrat Ali Jayanti Uttar Pradesh 5th February 2023 Sunday Guru Ravidas Jayanti Delhi and Punjab 11th February 2023 Saturday Second Saturday of the Month All States 15 February 2023 Wednesday Lui Ngai Ni Imphal 18 February 2023 Saturday MahaShivratri Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram 20 February 2023 Monday State Day Aizwal 21 February 2023 Tuesday Losar Gangtok 25 February 2023 Saturday Fourth Saturday of the Month All States

All Indian banks are required to remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as well as every Sunday in accordance with Reserve Bank of India regulations. Whereas, every month's first, third, and fifth Saturdays will remain active as usual.

Important Bank Holidays February 2023

Hazrat Ali Jayanti (5 February 2023)

The day of Ali ibn Abu Talib's birth, who the Shia Muslims consider to be the Prophet Muhammad's first Iman and son-in-law, is celebrated as Hazrat Ali's birthday. Consequently, it is also known as Imam Ali's birthday on this day.

Guru RaviDas Jayanti (5 February 2023)

The birthday of Guru Ravidas is known as Guru Ravidass Jayanti, and it is observed on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh. This special occasion is celebrated in India by people from all over the world.

Lu Ngai Ni (15 February 2023)

The Naga tribes of Manipur, India, observe the festival of seed-sowing as Lui Ngai Ni. The celebration marks the beginning of the year for the Naga people and the beginning of the sowing season. It has been a recognized state holiday since 1988.

MahaShivaratri (18 February 2023)

An annual Hindu festival called Maha Shivaratri is held to honor the god Shiva. The name also alludes to the night when Shiva dances the Tandava, a heavenly dance. On the day before the new moon in each month of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, there is a Shivaratri, or "night of Shiva."

State Day (20 February 2023)



Every year on February 20th, the Indian state of Mizoram observes State Day as a public holiday. This local celebration honors the day in 1987 when Mizoram got its recognition as a state.

Losar (21 February 2023)

Tibetan Buddhism celebrates Losar, also known as the Tibetan New Year, on this day. The celebration is a new year's festival that takes place on the first day of the Tibetan lunisolar calendar. Depending on local customs, different dates are used to celebrate the holiday.

However, even on bank holidays, customers do not need to be concerned about making financial transactions or using other banking services. On all bank holidays in February 2023, banking-related services can be easily accessed through IMPS, NEFT, UPI, ATM services, net banking, mobile banking, and more.

