World Radio Day 2021: Current Theme, History and Significance

World Radio Day is celebrated every year on 13 February to remember the special power of Radio which brings people together and provides vital information. It touches the lives of people across the world. In several countries, radio is the primary medium and source of information. Several measures have been taken to increase the popularity of All India Radio.

World Radio Day is a medium to raise awareness about the radio and to make networking stronger among the broadcasters. Radio is a century-old but an important source of social interaction. How can we forget that it played an important role in disaster relief and emergency response?

Since the inception of Radio in 1937, All India Radio has grown in various fields. Today, AIR News broadcast 607 bulletins in 92 languages and dialects every day.

World Radio Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Radio Day 2021 is 'New World, New Radio.' The theme was decided to keep in mind the services provided by the medium amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is divided into three sub-parts, which are mentioned below:

1- Evolution: The world changes, radio evolves. It refers to the resilience of the radio, to its sustainability.

2- Innovation: The world changes, radio adapts and innovates. It has to adapt new technologies to remain the go-to medium of mobility and is accessible everywhere and to everyone.

3- Connection: The world changes, radio connects. It highlights radio’s services to our society during natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.

World Radio Day: History

The Executive Board of UNESCO recommended to the General Conference the proclamation of World Radio Day. In 2011, UNESCO carried out a wide consultation process on the recommendation of Spain. The project leader of the Academia Espanola de la Radio received support from several stakeholders, including major international broadcasters and broadcasting unions and associations. In 1946, finally, the day of United Nations Radio was established that was proposed by the Director-General of UNESCO. The 36th session of UNESCO's General Conference proclaimed 13 February as World Radio Day. The United Nations General Assembly formally endorsed UNESCO's proclamation of World Radio Day on 14 January 2013. In the 67th session of the UN General Assembly, a resolution was adopted for proclaiming 13 February as the World Radio Day.

World Radio Day: Objective

The main purpose of celebrating World Radio Day is to spread awareness among the public and the media to increase the importance of radio. It also encourages decision-makers to establish and provide access to information through radio, enhance networking and generate a sort of international cooperation among the broadcasters.

Do you know the History of Newspaper in India?

World Radio Day (WRD) 2021: Celebrations

On the occasion of World Radio Day 2021, UNESCO calls on radio stations to celebrate this event’s 10th anniversary and the more than 110 years of radio.

Several journalism universities and Media NGOs also celebrate World Radio Day, keeping the 2021 theme in focus. Commercial and state-owned radio stations also celebrate the day on air, invite experts and intercultural communications to discuss cultural traditions and heritage. Students pursuing Journalism conduct multilingual broadcasts on student radio and discuss their countries development. They also share their multimedia content via social networks.

What are Radio waves and how it works?

Radio waves are a type of electromagnetic radiation used in communication technologies like television, mobile phones, and radios. Radio waves are received by these devices that convert them into mechanical vibrations in the speaker to generate sound waves. The radio-frequency spectrum is a small part of the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum.

The electromagnetic spectrum is divided into seven regions according to the decreasing wavelength, increasing energy and frequency. Some designations are radio waves, microwaves, infrared (IR), visible light, ultraviolet (UV), X-rays and gamma-rays. In the EM Spectrum, radio waves have the longest wavelength.

Radio Waves transmit music, conversations, pictures and data invisibly through the air may be over millions of miles and it happens in thousands of different ways. As discussed above, radio waves are invisible and are undetectable to humans. But we can't ignore that it has a great impact on society. All the wireless technologies use radio waves to communicate whether a cell phone, a baby monitor, a cordless phone, etc.

Thus, World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February every year to spread awareness about the radio as a medium of providing information on diverse culture and tradition. Since century, it played an important role in the life of people and so this year’s theme is focussing radio and its diversity.

“On this World Radio Day, let us recognize the enduring power of radio to promote diversity and help build a more peaceful and inclusive world”. - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Important Days and Dates in February 2020