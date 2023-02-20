Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes, Facts & More

On February 20, 1987, Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day is observed. The Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh is nestled beneath the eastern ramparts of the Himalayas, a wild land of unnamed peaks and unexplored forests. The Tibetan plateau, the steaming jungles of Burma, the mountains of Bhutan, and the flood-prone plains of the Brahmaputra Valley are folded between the largest and least populous of the Seven Sisters septet of states that make up India's turbulent, tribal Northeast.

Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India’s progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2023

My warm greetings to fellow citizens on our glorious 37th Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh.



We take great pride in the strides made by the state, by contributing critically to India's growth. I salute our collective resolve, resilience & commitment for prosperity of all. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/qNoeblasWX — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2023

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023: History

Arunachal Pradesh was formally constituted as a state on February 20, 1987. Up until 1972, it was known as the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It became a Union Territory on January 20, 1972, and its name was changed to Arunachal Pradesh.

On August 15, 1975, an elected Legislative Assembly was established, and the first Council of Ministers took over. The first general election for the Assembly was held in February 1978. The State is divided into 16 districts to ensure proper administration. The capital of Arunachal Pradesh is Itanagar, located in the Papum Para district. Let us explain that the name Itanagar was derived from the 14th-century AD construction of Ita Fort, which means Fort of Bricks.

Arunachal Pradesh 37th Statehood Day: All you need to know

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2023: Quotes

“Never measure the height of a mountain until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was.”- Dag Hammarskjold

“Thousands of tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out going to the mountains is going home; that wilderness is a necessity…”- John Muir

Arunachal Pradesh Founday Day 2023: Interesting Facts

The nickname "India's land of the rising sun" refers to Arunachal Pradesh.

With a total area of 83,743 km2, Arunachal Pradesh is the largest of the seven sister states in Northeast India.

With China in the north, Myanmar in the east, and Bhutan in the west, Arunachal shares a border with other countries spanning more than 1600 km.

The Indian state with the furthest eastern location is Arunachal.

The name Arunachal translates into the Land of Dawn Lit Mountains in the local tongue.

Even if you are an Indian citizen, you need an inner line permit, which gives you only 15 days to travel through Arunachal Pradesh.

The 400-year-old Tawang Monastery in Tawang, Arunachal, is home to the biggest monastery in India.

स्वागतम् 🙏



On behalf of citizens of Arunachal Pradesh I extend a heartiest welcome to Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji on The Land of Rising Sun.



We look forward to your gracious presence at our Statehood Day celebrations.@rashtrapatibhvn @ArunachalCMO pic.twitter.com/nXr8q8fTX3 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2023

President of India Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest of the 37th Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day celebration on February 20. This would be her maiden visit to the state after assuming office as the 15th President of India on 25.07.2022. She would also be addressing members of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly the next day for which the 17th session of the house has been summoned on February 21 by the governor.

