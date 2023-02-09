Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: What is Baba Amte known for and which movement he started?

Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: Baba Amte, also referred to as Murlidhar Devidas Amte, was born on December 26, 1914. He was an Indian social worker and activist who was primarily recognized for his efforts to empower and rehabilitate leprosy patients.

What is Baba Amte known for?

Baba Amte is regarded as the final genuine adherent to Gandhi's philosophy. Under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi, he joined the Indian Freedom Movement and took part in nearly all of the major movements he led. He began representing Indian freedom movement leaders who had been detained by the British government in 1942 as part of the Quit India movement.

Baba Amte also spent some time at Sevagram, the ashram that Mahatma Gandhi founded, and adopted Gandhianism as his philosophy. He put Gandhism into practice by using a charkha to spin yarn and by dressing in Khadi. Gandhi gave Dr. Amte the name Abhay Sadhak after learning that he had protected a girl from the lewd taunts of some British soldiers (Fearless Seeker of Truth).

Later, his encounter with Tulshiram, a leprosy patient, and a living corpse changed his life's purpose. Amte sought to promote the idea that society cannot truly aid leprosy patients until it is free of the misinformation and "Mental Leprosy" associated with the illness. His life was dedicated to helping people, and he lived by the adage "Work Builds; Charity Destroys."

Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: Know about his Achievements and Contribution as Social Activist

Which movement was started by Baba Amte?

Leprosy is a debilitating illness that Baba Amte and his wife Indu Ghuleshastri dedicated their lives to treating and helping those who had it. They set out on a mission to provide top-notch medical care that would put an end to the disease's scourge on them.

He established three ashrams, Anandvan, Somnath, and Ashokvan, for the care and rehabilitation of leprosy patients, people with disabilities, and members of underrepresented groups. These Ashrams provided small-scale handicraft production and vocational training to assist the patients financially.

Other social causes to which Baba Amte dedicated his life include the Quit India movement, as well as efforts to educate the public about the value of ecological harmony, wildlife preservation, and the Narmada Bachao Andolan. Amte established the Lok Biradari Prakalp in 1973 to assist the Madia Gond tribe of the Gadchiroli District. And in 1985, he started the first Knit India Mission for Peace. At the age of 72, he walked more than 3000 miles from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to encourage national unity. Three years later, he organized a second march that covered more than 1800 miles from Assam to Gujarat. He also took part in the 1990 Narmada Bachao Andolan, leaving Anandwan and spending seven months there.

Amte passed away from ailments associated with aging at Anandwan in Maharashtra on February 9, 2008. In keeping with the values he preached as an environmentalist and social reformer, he chose to be buried first before being cremated. However, his family members who live in various parts of the country are still carrying on his legacy of helping people.

Check other Important Days and Dates in February 2023

For his selfless service to humanity, Baba Amte received numerous international honors, including the 1988 UN Human Rights Prize, a portion of the 1990 Templeton Prize, and the 1999 Gandhi Peace Prize. Awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the Dr. Ambedkar International Award, Padma Shri, the Gandhi Peace Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Templeton Prize, and the Jamnalal Bajaj Award, he is referred to as India's modern Gandhi.