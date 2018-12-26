Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: Know about his Achievements and Contribution as Social Activist

Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: Murlidhar Devidas Amte popularly known as 'Baba Amte' was an Indian Social Activist who worked for the rehabilitation and empowerment of people suffering from leprosy. He was born in the city of Hinganghat in the Wardha District of Maharashtra on 26 December 1914 and died on 9 February 2008. This year we mark his 15th Death Anniversary.

Do you know that Baba Amte during his early life of privilege, would hunt wild animals, play sports, and drive luxurious cards. But his life was changed when he encountered a man suffering from Leprosy. The sight of the man's decaying body filled him with overwhelming fear.

Date of Birth: December 26, 1914 Place of Birth: Hinganghat, Wardha, Maharashtra Parents: Devidas Amte (Father) and Laxmibai (Mother) Spouse: Sadhana Guleshastri Children: Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Vikas Amte Education: B.A.LL.B from Wardha Law College Religious Views: Hinduism Died: February 9, 2008 Place of death: Anandwan, Maharashtra

Role of Baba Amte in the Indian Independence Movement

Baba Amte is praised vociferously as the last of the true followers of Gandhi’s philosophy. He joined the Indian Freedom Movement under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and participated in almost all major movements led by Mahatma Gandhi. He started acting as a defence lawyer for leaders involved with the Indian freedom movement whom the British authorities had imprisoned in 1942 during the Quit India movement.

Contribution of Baba Amte as a Social Activism

He is often referred to as the last follower of Mahatma Gandhi because he worked towards Gandhi’s vision of India, alleviating the sufferings of thousands. He founded the Anandwan Ashram in 1948 as a rehabilitation centre for leprosy patients where they learn how to be self-sufficient through hard work. Being a Gandhian follower, he wears only Khadi clothes woven in his rehabilitation centre at Anandwan ate the fruit and vegetables grown on his ashram farms.

He was a great admirer of national unity. Hence he organised Bharat Jodo Abhiyan or the Knit India March to re-infuse the spirit of national integration at a time of growing cynicism and communal strife.

In 1990, Amte left Anandwan for a while to live along the Narmada River and join Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan ("Save Narmada") movement, which fought against both unjust displacement of local inhabitants and damage to the environment due to the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada River.

Awards & Achievements of Baba Amte

1. Padma Shri, 1971

2. Ramon Magsaysay Award, 1985

Citation: "In electing MURLIDHAR DEVIDAS AMTE to receive the 1985 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, the Board of Trustees recognizes his work-oriented rehabilitation of Indian leprosy patients and other handicapped outcasts."

3. Padma Vibhushan, 1986

4. United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights, 1988

5. Gandhi Peace Prize, 1999

6. Rashtriya Bhushan, 1978: FIE Foundation Ichalkaranji (INDIA)

7. Jamnalal Bajaj Award, 1979 for Constructive Work

8. N.D. Diwan Award, 1980: National Society for Equal Opportunities for the 'Handicapped' (NASEOH), Bombay

9. Ramshastri Award, 1983: Ramshastri Prabhune Foundation, Maharashtra, India

10. Indira Gandhi Memorial Award, 1985: Government of Madhya Pradesh for outstanding social service

11. Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award, 1986: Delhi

12. Fr. Maschio Platinum Jubilee Award, 1987: Bombay

13. G.D. Birla International Award, 1988: For outstanding contribution to humanism

14. Templeton Prize, 1990 [Baba Amte and Charles Birch (Emeritus professor of the University of Sydney) were jointly awarded the prize in 1990]

15. Mahadeo Balwant Natu Puraskar, 1991, Pune, Maharashtra

16. Adivasi Sewak Award, 1991, Government of Maharashtra

17. Kusumagraj Puraskar, 1991

18. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award, 1992, Government of Maharashtra

19. Shri Nemichand Shrishrimal Award, 1994

20. Fr. Tong Memorial Award, 1995, Voluntary Health Association of India

21. Kushta Mitra Puraskar, 1995: Vidarbha Maharogi Sewa Mandal, Amravati, Maharashtra

22. Bhai Kanhaiya Award, 1997: Sri Guru Harkrishan Education Trust, Bhatinda, Punjab

23. Manav Sewa Award, 1997: Young Men's Gandhian Association, Rajkot, Gujarat

24. Sarthi Award, 1997, Nagpur, Maharashtra

25. Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Trust Award, 1997, Nagpur, Maharashtra

26. Gruhini Sakhi Sachiv Puraskar, 1997, Gadima Pratishthan, Maharashtra

27. Kumar Gandharva Puraskar, 1998

28. Apang Mitra Puraskar, 1998, Helpers of the Handicapped, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

29. Bhagwan Mahaveer Award, 1998, Chennai

30. Diwaliben Mohanlal Mehta Award, 1998, Mumbai

31. Justice K. S. Hegde Foundation Award, 1998, Karnataka

32. Baya Karve Award, 1998, Pune, Maharashtra

33. Savitribai Phule Award, 1998, Government of Maharashtra

34. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Award, 1988: FICCI, for outstanding achievements in training and placement of disabled persons

35. Satpaul Mittal Award, 1998, Nehru Sidhant Kendra Trust, Ludhiana, Punjab

36. Adivasi Sevak Puraskar, 1998, Government of Maharashtra

Gandhi Peace Prize, 1999

37. Dr. Ambedkar International Award for Social Change, 1999

38. Maharashtra Bhushan Award, 2004, Government of Maharashtra

39. Bharathvasa award, 2008

