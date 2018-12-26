Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: Know about his Achievements and Contribution as Social Activist
Baba Amte Death Anniversary 2023: Murlidhar Devidas Amte popularly known as 'Baba Amte' was an Indian Social Activist who worked for the rehabilitation and empowerment of people suffering from leprosy. He was born in the city of Hinganghat in the Wardha District of Maharashtra on 26 December 1914 and died on 9 February 2008. This year we mark his 15th Death Anniversary.
Do you know that Baba Amte during his early life of privilege, would hunt wild animals, play sports, and drive luxurious cards. But his life was changed when he encountered a man suffering from Leprosy. The sight of the man's decaying body filled him with overwhelming fear.
Date of Birth: December 26, 1914
Place of Birth: Hinganghat, Wardha, Maharashtra
Parents: Devidas Amte (Father) and Laxmibai (Mother)
Spouse: Sadhana Guleshastri
Children: Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Vikas Amte
Education: B.A.LL.B from Wardha Law College
Religious Views: Hinduism
Died: February 9, 2008
Place of death: Anandwan, Maharashtra
Role of Baba Amte in the Indian Independence Movement
Baba Amte is praised vociferously as the last of the true followers of Gandhi’s philosophy. He joined the Indian Freedom Movement under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi and participated in almost all major movements led by Mahatma Gandhi. He started acting as a defence lawyer for leaders involved with the Indian freedom movement whom the British authorities had imprisoned in 1942 during the Quit India movement.
Contribution of Baba Amte as a Social Activism
He is often referred to as the last follower of Mahatma Gandhi because he worked towards Gandhi’s vision of India, alleviating the sufferings of thousands. He founded the Anandwan Ashram in 1948 as a rehabilitation centre for leprosy patients where they learn how to be self-sufficient through hard work. Being a Gandhian follower, he wears only Khadi clothes woven in his rehabilitation centre at Anandwan ate the fruit and vegetables grown on his ashram farms.
He was a great admirer of national unity. Hence he organised Bharat Jodo Abhiyan or the Knit India March to re-infuse the spirit of national integration at a time of growing cynicism and communal strife.
In 1990, Amte left Anandwan for a while to live along the Narmada River and join Medha Patkar's Narmada Bachao Andolan ("Save Narmada") movement, which fought against both unjust displacement of local inhabitants and damage to the environment due to the construction of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada River.
Awards & Achievements of Baba Amte
1. Padma Shri, 1971
2. Ramon Magsaysay Award, 1985
Citation: "In electing MURLIDHAR DEVIDAS AMTE to receive the 1985 Ramon Magsaysay Award for Public Service, the Board of Trustees recognizes his work-oriented rehabilitation of Indian leprosy patients and other handicapped outcasts."
3. Padma Vibhushan, 1986
4. United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights, 1988
5. Gandhi Peace Prize, 1999
6. Rashtriya Bhushan, 1978: FIE Foundation Ichalkaranji (INDIA)
7. Jamnalal Bajaj Award, 1979 for Constructive Work
8. N.D. Diwan Award, 1980: National Society for Equal Opportunities for the 'Handicapped' (NASEOH), Bombay
9. Ramshastri Award, 1983: Ramshastri Prabhune Foundation, Maharashtra, India
10. Indira Gandhi Memorial Award, 1985: Government of Madhya Pradesh for outstanding social service
11. Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award, 1986: Delhi
12. Fr. Maschio Platinum Jubilee Award, 1987: Bombay
13. G.D. Birla International Award, 1988: For outstanding contribution to humanism
14. Templeton Prize, 1990 [Baba Amte and Charles Birch (Emeritus professor of the University of Sydney) were jointly awarded the prize in 1990]
15. Mahadeo Balwant Natu Puraskar, 1991, Pune, Maharashtra
16. Adivasi Sewak Award, 1991, Government of Maharashtra
17. Kusumagraj Puraskar, 1991
18. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Award, 1992, Government of Maharashtra
19. Shri Nemichand Shrishrimal Award, 1994
20. Fr. Tong Memorial Award, 1995, Voluntary Health Association of India
21. Kushta Mitra Puraskar, 1995: Vidarbha Maharogi Sewa Mandal, Amravati, Maharashtra
22. Bhai Kanhaiya Award, 1997: Sri Guru Harkrishan Education Trust, Bhatinda, Punjab
23. Manav Sewa Award, 1997: Young Men's Gandhian Association, Rajkot, Gujarat
24. Sarthi Award, 1997, Nagpur, Maharashtra
25. Mahatma Gandhi Charitable Trust Award, 1997, Nagpur, Maharashtra
26. Gruhini Sakhi Sachiv Puraskar, 1997, Gadima Pratishthan, Maharashtra
27. Kumar Gandharva Puraskar, 1998
28. Apang Mitra Puraskar, 1998, Helpers of the Handicapped, Kolhapur, Maharashtra
29. Bhagwan Mahaveer Award, 1998, Chennai
30. Diwaliben Mohanlal Mehta Award, 1998, Mumbai
31. Justice K. S. Hegde Foundation Award, 1998, Karnataka
32. Baya Karve Award, 1998, Pune, Maharashtra
33. Savitribai Phule Award, 1998, Government of Maharashtra
34. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Award, 1988: FICCI, for outstanding achievements in training and placement of disabled persons
35. Satpaul Mittal Award, 1998, Nehru Sidhant Kendra Trust, Ludhiana, Punjab
36. Adivasi Sevak Puraskar, 1998, Government of Maharashtra
37. Dr. Ambedkar International Award for Social Change, 1999
38. Maharashtra Bhushan Award, 2004, Government of Maharashtra
39. Bharathvasa award, 2008