World Pulses Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Key Facts

World Pulses Day 2022: It is a global event and is celebrated on 10 February to highlight the importance of pulses as a worldwide food. The day recognise a significant role that pulses play in achieving the comprehensive, far-reaching, and people centred set of universal and transformative goals. Also, to achieve the targets of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

About Pulses

They are known as legumes. Pulses are the edible seeds of leguminous plants that are cultivated for food. The most commonly consumed pulses are dried beans, lentils, and peas. Also, Staple dishes and cuisines feature pulses from across the world.

Crops that are harvested green including green peas, green beans do not come under pulses and are classified as vegetable crops. Crops, which are excluded and are mainly used for oil extraction are soybean and groundnuts. Leguminous crops that are used mainly for sowing purposes include seeds of clover and alfalfa.

The first evidence of pulses comes from over 11,000 years ago in the Fertile Crescent which is a region in the Middle East and was home to some of the earliest human civilisations.

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognizes 11 types of pulses: dry beans, dry broad beans, dry peas, chickpeas, cow peas, pigeon peas, lentils, Bambara beans, vetches, lupins, and pulses nes.

World Pulses Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Pulses Day 2022 is "Pulses to empower youth in achieving sustainable agrifood systems". The theme focuses on generating livelihood opportunities and equity, which are also significant for sustainable agrifood systems. The programme also focuses on the testimonies and perspectives of youth organisations' representatives. Pulses also provide employment to rural women and youth in the farming as well as the manufacturing sectors.

World Pulses Day 2022: History

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on 20 December 2013 proclaiming 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. The celebration of the year was led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. The General Assembly proclaimed 10 February to be observed as World Pulses Day in 2019 by passing a resolution A/RES/73/251.

Importance of Pulses

Pulses contribute to generating economic, social, and environmental opportunities for sustainable agrifood systems.

Pulses are nutrient-rich. They are a source of protein. They are low in fat and rich in fiber, so help in lowering cholesterol and in controlling blood sugar. They also help to combat obesity. Even health organisations recommend pulses for the management of non-communicable diseases including diabetes and heart conditions. Pulses are high in fiber and have a low glycemic index.

Pulses are important for security purposes. Farmers sell pulses and also consume them. In this way, they maintain household security and create economic stability.

Pulses are climate-friendly. The nitrogen-fixing properties of pulses help in improving the fertility of the soil and improve the productivity of the farmland.

Pulses contribute to climate change mitigation by minimising the dependence on synthetic fertilisers which are used to provide nitrogen artificially into the soil.

Pulses are an important source of vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, folate, and magnesium. It is said that consuming half a cup of beans or peas a day can enhance the quality of a diet by increasing intakes of these nutrients.

We can conclude that pulses are an integral part of the diet plan, Pulses are a healthy way to meet dietary recommendations and are also associated with reduced risk of various chronic diseases.

World Pulses Day 2022: Quotes

1. “When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct, medicine is of no need.” – Ayurvedic Proverb

2. “The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.” – Thomas Edison

3. “To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” – Buddha

4. “Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” – Bethenny Frankel

5. "You are what you eat, so don’t be fast, cheap, easy, or fake.” – Unknown

6. "Healthy eating is a way of life, so it’s important to establish routines that are simple, realistically, and ultimately livable.” – Horace

7. “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” – Lao Tzu

8. “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” – Jim Rohn

9. “The greatest wealth is Health.” – Unknown

10. “Sorry, there’s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” – Morgan Spurlock

