World Day of the Sick 2022: Know about Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, Messages, and More

World Day of the Sick 2022: This year 30th World Day of the Sick will be observed on 11 February to encourage people to offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses. The day was declared by Pope John Paul II in 1992 and coincides with the commemoration of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Because of the pandemic, the 30th World Day of the Sick cannot take place in Arequipa, Peru, as planned. This year, it will take place in St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

World Day of the Sick 2022: Theme

This year's theme is "Be merciful, as your Father is merciful". On this day, Pope Francis reminds us that "The supreme witness of the Father’s merciful love for the sick is his only son".

World Day of the Sick 2022: History

Pope John Paul II was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease as early as 1991 and the illness was confirmed in 2001. It is believed that after one year of diagnosis of the disease he decided to create the World Day of the Sick.

He chose the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes to mark the day. He chose it because various pilgrims and visitors to Lourdes, France, have been reported to have been healed at the Marian Sanctuary through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin.

The World Day of the Sick had special significance in 2005 as the ailing pope later died on 2 April of this year. Various people had gathered in St. Peter's Square in Rome to pray for him as he lay dying.

Also, Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation on this day in 2013 and the reason given by him was his declining health.

World Day of the Sick 2022: Significance

People across the world take time to pray for the sick and for their caretakers on this day. Various organisations mark this day mainly to provide the sick with medicines, food, and spiritual guidance.

World Day of the Sick 2022: Quotes and Messages

1. It is important to remember on World Day of the Sick to do good and assist all the people who are suffering as they are all children of God.

2. “Those who care for the sick and give of themselves with generosity and straightforward love like St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta are amongst the Church’s most loved.” Best wishes on World Day of the Sick.

3. “Caring for the sick requires professionalism, tenderness, straightforward and simple gestures freely given, like a caress that makes others feel loved”. Take care of the people suffering on this World Day of the Sick and help them.

4. World Day of the Sick is a day of celebration for all believers who offer prayers for those suffering from illnesses

5. "Treat a sick man with the medicine and a sad man with the music." - Amit Kalantri.

6. "Being sick feels like you're wearing someone else's glasses”. - Megan Boyle.

7. "Sickness, insanity and death were the angels that surrounded my cradle and they have followed me throughout my life." - Edvard Munch.

8. "Health is not valued till sickness comes." - Thomas Fuller.

9. "You can't have healing without sickness." - T. D. Jakes.

10. "Be strong because things will get better. It may be stormy now, but it never rains forever."

-Unknown.

READ| Important Days and Dates in February 2022