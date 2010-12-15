Mizoram Statehood Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023: Every year on February 20, Mizoram, one of the northeastern Indian states, observes its Foundation Day. This marks the day in 1987 when the state became the official 23rd state of India.

Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day.



Mizoram is known for its vibrant culture and amazing people, passionate about the nation’s growth. The entire nation is proud of its contribution towards India’s progress.#Mizoram #MizoramStatehoodday pic.twitter.com/kyTPZQm2OM — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2023

About Mizoram

Mizoram is a mountainous region with steep hills separated by rivers that create deep gorges between them. Phawngpui or the Blue Mountain is the highest peak (2210m). The Tropic of Cancer runs through the state.

Governor: Kambhampati Hari Babu

Chief Minister: Zoramthanga

Capital:Aizawl

Legislature:Unicameral

Lok Sabha seats:1

Judicature:Guwahati High Court

Languages:Lushai, English

Population density:42/sq km

No. of districts:8

Main crops:Paddy, maize, soyabean, ginger,

turmeric, chilli

Rivers:Tlawang, Tlau, Chhimtuipui

Minerals:Coal, limestone, natural gas

Industries:Handloom, flour mills

Airport:Aizwa

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023: History

Like many other northeast Indian tribes, the origin of the Mizos is shrouded in mystery. They are generally accepted as part of a great Mongoloid wave of migration from China. After being annexed by the British in 1891, for the first few years, Lushai Hills in the north remained under Assam while the southern half remained under Bengal. Both these parts were amalgamated in 1898 into one district called Lushai Hills District under the Chief Commissioner of Assam.

Mizoram Foundation Day 2023: Significance

As it honours their identity and accomplishments, Mizoram Foundation Day is a significant day for the Mizo people. The day serves as a reminder of the hardships and sacrifices the Mizorami people made in order to become a state. Additionally, it is a day to honour the achievements of the state since it was founded.

Mizoram has advanced significantly over time in a number of areas, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The state has also made great strides towards empowering women and advancing gender equality.

Mizoram Statehood Day 2023: Interesting Facts

'Mi' of Mizoram means people, 'zo' means hills, and 'ram' means country, hence Mizoram is the country of people living in hills.

Mizoram is the 2nd least populous state in the country after Sikkim. It is also the 5th smallest state in India.

91% of the state of Mizoram is covered by Forest. The State of Forest Report 2017 states that Mizoram has the highest forest cover as a percentage of its geographical area of any Indian state, being 86.27% forest.

Bamboo is most common in Mizoram, around 44% of the state’s area is bamboo-bearing.

Mizoram is called a peninsula state as it is surrounded by international borders on three sides.

Phawngpui Tlang also known as the Blue Mountain, situated in the southeastern part of the state, is the highest peak in Mizoram at 2,210 meters.

