National Golden Retriever Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts & all you need to know

National Golden Retriever Day 2023: In some countries, February 3rd is National Golden Retriever Day. There is a good reason why the Golden Retriever is one of the most popular dog breeds. They are ideal best friends for any dog lover and a cause for celebration and appreciation because of their placid disposition, intelligence, and playfulness.

National Golden Retriever Day 2023: History

When Kristen Shroyer discovered there was no day designated as a tribute for these dogs, she founded National Golden Retriever Day. She listed March 3 as the birthday of her late Golden, Quincy, who tragically passed away from cancer at the young age of 7.

Kristen Shroyer established National Golden Retriever Day after learning that there wasn't already a day set aside to honor these dogs. She indicated that her deceased Golden, Quincy, who tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 7, had his birthday on March 3.

Bank Holidays in February 2023

National Golden Retriever Day 2023: Significance

They are the ideal companion for people who need emotional support because of their unwavering love and loyalty.

Golden retrievers rank fourth among extremely intelligent dogs, just behind border collies, poodles, and German shepherds.

They rank among the most popular breeds of dogs in existence. It is simple to understand why given their wit and affection.

Why should one have a Golden Retriever?

The Golden Retriever, a vivacious Scottish gundog with exceptional beauty, is one of the most popular dog breeds in America. The five intriguing facts about them are as follows:

Helps With Depression and is also used as Therapy Dogs.

Their Positive Attitude Makes Them Great Family Pets

Gets Along With Other Pets and Is Simple To Train

A Golden Retriever's top speed was measured at 35 mph (56 kph).

The average weight of a male Golden Retriever dog is 65-75 lb (29-34 kg), whereas a female is 55-65 lb (25-29 kg).

Golden retrievers shed twice a year, making them one of the breeds of dogs that shed the most.

There are two layers; the inner layer serves as insulation while the outer layer serves as a water barrier.

Check other Important Days in February 2023.

A golden retriever must reside indoors, close to the people he cherishes the most. They need to be treated like family because that is how they see themselves. Fortunately, goldens are not bothered by activity, noise, or commotion, making them tolerant of kids. The therapy dog believes in “the more the merrier”.