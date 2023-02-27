World NGO Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebration & More

World NGO Day 2023: Every year on February 27th, World NGO Day is observed. It is a day set aside to acknowledge, honour, and celebrate the essential contributions and significant effects that these independent organizations have on society.

What is an NGO?

The abbreviation "N.G.O." stands for non-governmental organization. Any nonprofit organization that operates independently of the government is considered a non-governmental organization. In 1945, the newly written United Nations Charter's Article 71 used the phrase for the first time.

NGOs, also known as non-profit organisations (NPOs), civil society organisations (CSOs), charitable organisations, membership organisations, charities, or third sector, are important actors in the areas of development, human rights, humanitarian aid, gender equality, environment, and a variety of other public action areas.

World NGO Day 2023: Date & Theme

The date for NGOs around the world is February 27, 2023. World NGO Day will be observed this year with the theme of “role and influence of NGOs in advancing human rights, addressing social and environmental challenges, and achieving sustainable development goals.”

World NGO Day 2023: History

Over 89 nations across more than six continents participate in World NGO Day celebrations. Social entrepreneur Marcis Liors Skadmanis founded it in the beginning in 2009. On February 27, 2014, it was, however, observed for the first time. It's a day set aside to recognize the importance of all nonprofit and non-governmental organizations in the world.

The 12 nations that make up the Baltic Sea NGO Forum, which is a recognized partner of the Council of the Baltic Sea States, formally declared World NGO Day back in 2010. But it wasn't until 2014 that the European Union, the UN, and other international organizations gave it official recognition on a global scale.

World NGO Day 2023: Significance

World NGO Day's objectives include increasing public awareness of all such organisations worldwide, honouring those who work in this sector, and motivating others to support this deserving cause.

The opportunity to honour the charitable people who support NGO success worldwide is presented by this holiday. We have the chance to show our support, from the founding members to the staff, volunteers, and regular donors.

There are so many deserving causes that are frequently disregarded. World NGO Day offers a chance to draw attention to these causes, particularly those that are humanitarian.

This event encourages participation by others by raising awareness of the issue. Whether it be by volunteering or raising money.

On this day, volunteers and supporters from all over the world come together to celebrate and recognise the objectives and contributions of non-profit organisations worldwide. A high-level conference is held throughout Europe by the Conference of INGOs of the Council of Europe, which brings together a variety of stakeholders, including members of the Council of Europe Secretariat and representatives of Civil Society.

