HBSE Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule Released; Download Exam Dates PDF at bseh.org.in

Key Points
- HBSE Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam 2025 to be held from January 6 to 14, 2026
- The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 PM
- Candidates can download the Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam datesheet at bseh.org
The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has announced the HBSE class 12 datesheet for the Special Partial Improvement Exam in January 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the Special Partial Examinations can visit the official website to check the exam timetable. According to the schedule released, the r. Secondary (XII) (Academic/HOS) Special Partial Improvement Examination Jan-2026 will be held from January 6 to 14, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 12 noon to 3 PM. Candidates can check the subject-wise timetable PDF on the official website. A direct link to download the PDF is also provided below
HBSE class 12 Special Partial Exam 2025 Datesheet - Click Here
Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) (Academic / HOS) Special Partial Improvement Examination – January 2026
|Day & Date
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|TUESDAY
06 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|502
|Hindi Core
|WEDNESDAY
07 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|501
|English Core
|THURSDAY
08 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|856
|Chemistry
|900
|Business Studies
|570
|History
|FRIDAY
09 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|573
|Political Science
|SATURDAY
10 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|850
|Physics
|576
|Economics
|585
|Sociology
|12:00 PM – 02:30 PM
|822
|Home Science
|MONDAY
12 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|520
|English Elective
|523
|Hindi Elective
|579
|Geography
|903
|Accountancy
|598
|Public Administration
|532
|Punjabi
|529
|Urdu
|865
|Biology
|12:00 PM – 02:30 PM
|770
|Fine Arts
|638
|Music Hindustani Vocal
|828
|Military Science
|971
|Physical Education (NSQF)
|TUESDAY
13 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|835
|Mathematics
|12:00 PM – 02:30 PM
|806
|Physical Education
|WEDNESDAY
14 January 2026
|12:00 PM – 03:00 PM
|526
|Sanskrit
