HBSE Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule Released; Download Exam Dates PDF at bseh.org.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 16, 2025, 12:13 IST

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has officially released the Class 12 Date Sheet for 2025, which includes details for the Special Partial Improvement Examination. Students appearing for the regular or improvement exams can now view the full exam schedule at bseh.org.in.

HBSE Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam 2026
Key Points

  • HBSE Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam 2025 to be held from January 6 to 14, 2026
  • The exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 PM
  • Candidates can download the Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam datesheet at bseh.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has announced the HBSE class 12 datesheet for the Special Partial Improvement Exam in January 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the Special Partial Examinations can visit the official website to check the exam timetable.  According to the schedule released, the r. Secondary (XII) (Academic/HOS) Special Partial Improvement Examination Jan-2026 will be held from January 6 to 14, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 12 noon to 3 PM. Candidates can check the subject-wise timetable PDF on the official website. A direct link to download the PDF is also provided below

HBSE class 12 Special Partial Exam 2025 Datesheet - Click Here

Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) (Academic / HOS) Special Partial Improvement Examination – January 2026

Day & DateTimeSubject CodeSubject Name
TUESDAY
06 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 502 Hindi Core
WEDNESDAY
07 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 501 English Core
THURSDAY
08 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 856 Chemistry
900 Business Studies
570 History
FRIDAY
09 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 573 Political Science
SATURDAY
10 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 850 Physics
576 Economics
585 Sociology
12:00 PM – 02:30 PM 822 Home Science
MONDAY
12 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 520 English Elective
523 Hindi Elective
579 Geography
903 Accountancy
598 Public Administration
532 Punjabi
529 Urdu
865 Biology
12:00 PM – 02:30 PM 770 Fine Arts
638 Music Hindustani Vocal
828 Military Science
971 Physical Education (NSQF)
TUESDAY
13 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 835 Mathematics
12:00 PM – 02:30 PM 806 Physical Education
WEDNESDAY
14 January 2026		 12:00 PM – 03:00 PM 526 Sanskrit

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Education News