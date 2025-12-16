HBSE Class 12 Special Partial Improvement Exam 2026 Schedule Released; Download Exam Dates PDF at bseh.org.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, has announced the HBSE class 12 datesheet for the Special Partial Improvement Exam in January 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the Special Partial Examinations can visit the official website to check the exam timetable. According to the schedule released, the r. Secondary (XII) (Academic/HOS) Special Partial Improvement Examination Jan-2026 will be held from January 6 to 14, 2026. The exam will be held in a single session from 12 noon to 3 PM. Candidates can check the subject-wise timetable PDF on the official website. A direct link to download the PDF is also provided below

HBSE class 12 Special Partial Exam 2025 Datesheet - Click Here

Date Sheet for Sr. Secondary (XII) (Academic / HOS) Special Partial Improvement Examination – January 2026