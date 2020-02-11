National Productivity Day 2020: All you need to know

The National Productivity Council celebrates the National Productivity Week from 12 February to 18 February, 2020. The main objective of the celebration is to encourage stakeholders in implementing productivity tools and techniques.

What is National Productivity Council (NPC)?

It is a national-level organisation that promotes production in India. It is established in 1958 by the Ministry of Industry, Government of India. It is an autonomous, multipartite, non-profit organisation and has been registered under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860. Also, NPC is a constituent of the Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) that is an Inter-Governmental Body, of which the Government of India is a founder member.

National Productivity Council not only provides a solution but also increases productivity, competitiveness, profits, augments safety and ensures better quality.

National Productivity Week (12 February-18 February 2020): Purpose of celebration

- To draw attention to the concept of encouraging the implementation of productivity tools.

- To enhance techniques with contemporary relevant themes.

- Propagate productivity, quality, competitiveness, and efficiency.

- To increase consciousness through seminars, workshops and quality events.

- To arrange seminars, campaigns and provide knowledge about enhancing productivity with suitable methods and motivating towards awards.

About National Productivity and Innovation Awards Scheme (NPIA)

- The main goal of the NPIA scheme is to bring forward innovative enterprises in different sectors.

- Among MSME sector, the objective of NPIA is to raise consciousness towards innovation and productivity.

- National Productivity Council encourages stakeholders in the implementation of productivity techniques and tools with contemporary.

- It also provides a database that helps in decision-making, improving system and procedures.

- Work culture and customer satisfaction also play a crucial role in both internal and external in the council.

- It increases profits, productivity, and competitiveness and ensures better quality to the client. NPC also works with clients for finding out solutions if required.

- Services of NPC have bearings on economic growth and quality of life for promotional and catalytic.

NPC adds value to the stakeholders, improves quality through generation and application of advanced knowledge.

National Productivity Day: Theme

The theme of National Productivity Day 2019 is "Circular Economy for Productivity & Sustainability". The theme of 2020 is yet to come.

National Productivity Week: Activities and Celebrations

On this day stakeholders organise various activities to propagate the productivity concept.

- Special talks or sessions are held through workshops, meetings, discussions/round tables focusing on the problems faced on the productivity front discussions.

- Several competitions are held including paintings, slogan, and essay focussing on the theme.

- Providing relevant Productivity Special training programs.

- A special drive/campaign is also held to increase the Productivity concept.

One of the oldest offices of NPC is Regional Directorate (RD) - Kanpur. It was established in 1958 and provides productivity services in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It also provide consultancy to major sectors of industries and emphasise on the improvement of productivity, quality, profitability, and growth at entire organisational level. The training basically focuses on improving productivity of the organisation.

Several events are organised by RD-Kanpur for promoting Productivity. List of the topics for training are provided below:

Date Place Subject/Topic of Training Programmes 12 – 13 February, 2020 Rudrapur, U.K Energy Conservation and Audit 12 February, 2020 Rudrapur, U.K Productivity Tools & Techniques 12- 13 February, 2020 HAL & Ordnance Factory, Kanpur Learn Management 14 February, 2020 Kanpur Waste Minimization Through 3R Concepts 17 February, 2020 Kanpur Circular Economy for Productivity & Sustainability 18 February, 2020 Kanpur Productivity Week - Concluding Programme

National Productivity Council celebrates National Productivity Day on 12 February and National Productivity Week from 12 to 18 February to enhance the production culture in India.

