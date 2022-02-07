Safer Internet Day 2022: Know about Theme, History, Significance, and Key facts here

Safer Internet Day 2022: It is an EU-wide initiative that is celebrated on 8 February (Tuesday) to promote a safer Internet for all users, mainly children, and young people. This year also, the celebrations will be different as COVID-19 constraints are still in place. 2022 has been designated the European Year of the Youth. The pandemic has heavily impacted people's mental health and the ambitions of various young people in the last two years. But no doubt youth remains the first source of hope for a better future.

Together for a better internet! The past years have shown how important it is for children to grow up in a digital environment where they can communicate, learn, create and share positively. Tomorrow, on #SaferInternetDay , let’s make it a reality for them. pic.twitter.com/yXaTQkX01L — Safer Internet Day (@safeinternetday) February 7, 2022

Today is Safer Internet Day!

On this day, we are millions worlwide, joining forces to work together for a better internet.



Find out how our supporters around the world are planning to celebrate #SID2022 👇 — Safer Internet Day (@safeinternetday) February 7, 2022

The Safer, The Better!



The Internet has bestowed the world with a plethora of opportunities to transform lives.



Let's join hands to make it a safer place for all. #ThinkBeforeYouClick#SaferInternetDay2022@safeinternetday pic.twitter.com/nhrnt69KCt — Assam Police (@assampolice) February 8, 2022

Safer Internet Day 2022: Theme

This year's theme for Safer Internet Day is "Together for a better internet". It focuses on all stakeholders to join together to make the internet a safer and better place for all, mainly for children and young people.

Safer Internet Day 2022: History

This year marks the 19th edition of Safer Internet Day. The day was started as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004. It was taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005. The day is celebrated in approximately 200 countries and territories across the globe.

The main purpose behind celebrating the day is to spread awareness about emerging online issues and current concerns.

About Safer Internet Centres and Safer Internet Day Committees

Insafe is a European network and is for Safer Internet Centres (SICs). Each and every national Centre spread awareness and educational campaigns run a helpline and also works closely with youth to ensure an evidence-based, multi-stakeholder approach to creating a better internet.

The concept of Safer Internet Day Committees was introduced in 2009 with an aim to strengthen the bonds with countries outside the network and to promote a campaign across the globe. Nowadays, more than 100 SID Committees are working closely with the Safer Internet Day Coordination Team which is based at the heart of the European Union in Brussels.

Therefore, Safer Internet Day is celebrated worldwide in February to promote the safe and positive use of digital technology for children and young people. The day also inspires a national conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically, and creatively.

How is Safer Internet Day celebrated?

To celebrate the day, one thing that we can do is work towards expanding our online safety portfolio. It is important to understand what can be done in case of cyberbullying. How to connect and communicate with people across the world in areas of shared interest. It is also important to protect the identity and the people. Promoting Online safety is important not only on this day but also at any time of the year.

It is also significant to encourage parents to have open regular conversations with their children about the internet and its uses. Talk about the benefits and risks of using the internet.

While summing up, we can say that the internet is an integral part of our lives, it provides opportunities to learn, create and connect, but on the other hand, the online world can also create challenges. So be safe and alert.

