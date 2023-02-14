Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & more to share on this day

Valentine’s Day 2023: The sky has turned pink as a result of the extravagant displays of love. Today is the final day of Valentine's Week and the Festival of Love. A significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many parts of the world, this day commemorates Saint Valentine's ultimate sacrifice and is observed by showing love and gratitude to partners.

Who is Saint Valentine?

A Roman saint from the third century, Saint Valentine is honoured on February 14 in Western Christianity and on July 6 in Eastern Orthodoxy. His Saints' Day has been connected to a custom of courtly love since the High Middle Ages. He is also the patron saint of beekeepers, Terni, and epilepsy.

What is the history of Valentine’s Day?

Saint Valentine of Rome is the subject of the most well-known Valentine's Day tale. It is thought that he was imprisoned for officiating a wedding for soldiers who were forbidden from getting married. The reason flowers are so important on this day is probably that he gave these couples flowers from his garden.

On February 14th, 269 AD, the emperor had him put to death as a result of his displeasure. Since that time, Valentine's Day has come to represent both the anniversary of Saint Valentine's passing and love and romance. However, the holiday is observed for the entire week rather than just one day. Valentine's Week is a time for happiness and love, including promises and kisses, and hugs.

Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes & Greetings

My happiness begins with you. I love you today, tomorrow, and all the days after that. Happy Valentine's Day.

You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day.

Whenever I feel like giving up, your love keeps me going. Can you please be there for always?

You are the only person seeing whom I Skip my Heartbeat and One Day we will be under a Single Roof spending our whole life together.

I Feel the Best Warmth in this World when you embrace me in your Arms. Thank you for being in my Life.

Valentine’s Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

You're the sun in my sky, the stars in my universe. Nothing is scary as long as you're by my side. Happy Valentine's Day.

Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single day since the day we met. Happy Valentine's Day.

I fell in love with you because of all the small things you don’t even realize you’re doing. Happy Valentine Day

I promise you a heart full of love mouth full of chocolate for life.

All I need in this life is you and me. Oh, and WiFi. And wine. And snacks. But that’s it, I swear, my valentine.

Valentine’s Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

“I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out.” – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

"A real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space." – Marilyn Monroe

“In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.” – Maya Angelou

“Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive.” – Unknown

”I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

”I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul.” – Pablo Neruda

“Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you.” – Elvis Presley

Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning



The first day of Valentine's Week in India is Rose Day when couples exchange red roses as a sign of their love. The next day is Propose Day when lovers ask each other to marry them. Then comes Teddy Day, after which chocolates are given out as a sign of love on Chocolate Day. Prior to Valentine's Day on February 14, the following two days are observed as Hug Day and Kiss Day.

