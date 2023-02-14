World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Facts & More

World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2023: Every year on February 14, there is a celebration called World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day with the goal of bringing attention to and educating people about congenital heart defects.

What is Congenital Heart Defect?

Congenital heart disease is a blanket term for a variety of birth defects that impair the heart's ability to function normally. When the heart or blood vessels close to the heart don't develop normally before birth, a congenital heart defect results. These heart defects precise origin is still a mystery.

World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2023: History

An international observance known as World Congenital Heart Defect Day was established to raise awareness of congenital heart defects, as well as to honour and remember those who were born with heart defects, their families, and the friends who were affected by their presence. Therefore, continue receiving treatment and schedule regular checkups with your cardiologist if you or your children have a congenital heart defect.

World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day is a significant occasion that highlights the prevalence of congenital heart defects in different parts of the world. We sincerely hope that this article has increased your understanding of what must be done to spread awareness of these conditions and assist those who are affected by them. We can all work together to improve lives and lessen the impact of congenital heart defects worldwide by participating in or attending World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day events.

World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2023: Significance

World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day is a fantastic chance to spread awareness of CHD in your neighborhood and among your friends and family.

The day also offers those who are affected by it the support they need.

By observing and raising awareness of C.H.D., one can aid in the funding of research.

People with C.H.D. will lead better lives with more funding. If everyone participated, we could significantly reduce the prevalence of C.H.D.

World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day is a fantastic opportunity to spread knowledge about this fatal condition.

Additionally, you can post about congenital heart defects on social media. It's a fantastic way to inform your followers, friends, and family about the consequences and care for congenital heart defects.



World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day 2023: Interesting Facts

A baby with CHD is delivered every 15 minutes.

Undiagnosed heart disease in newborns is thought to be the cause of 100–200 deaths per year.

Autism and congenital heart defects are equally common.

The number of adults with mental health conditions is at least equal to the number of children.

CHDs can alter a baby's heart's structure and function, and they are present at birth.

Childhood cancer is about 60 times more common than congenital heart disease.

During the early stages of a mother's pregnancy, when the heart of her unborn child is developing, congenital heart disease (CHD) can develop.

An infant risks dying if a critical CHD is not found soon after birth.

Every year, thousands of people lose their lives as a result of congenital heart defects, which are fatal conditions. People with this genetic condition are highly likely to pass it on to their offspring. The likelihood that the child will have the same genetic condition is actually 50%, according to researchers.