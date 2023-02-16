World Anthropology Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Celebration, Facts & More

Every year on the third Thursday of February, World Anthropology Day is observed. And it occurs on February 16 this year. The day is designated to honour the untapped area and educate the general public about anthropology. However, let's first define anthropology before moving on to the history and significance of World Anthropology Day.

What is Anthropology?

The scientific study of humanity is known as anthropology. It investigates the beginnings and progression of human societies and cultures. Different scientific methodologies are used to examine traits in historical and contemporary communities. The study also aids in our understanding of how the world functions, the reasons behind our behavior, and how our environments are influenced by us.

World Anthropology Day 2023: History

Then, anthropologists employ the ethnographic method to explain regional practises and social interactions. Anthropologists can observe and illuminate the real significance of peoples' cultures, institutions, and practices by engaging in the daily lives of their subjects. And to acknowledge the contributions made by anthropologists and value them, World Anthropology Day was established in 2015 by the American Anthropological Association (A.A.A.).

Initially observed as National Anthropology Day, the day was later renamed in 2016. Since anthropology is important to everyone in the world, not just one country, it seemed more appropriate to celebrate World Anthropology Day.

World Anthropology Day 2023: Significance

Politics, economics, food, race, parenting, and other issues that have an impact on people's lives are just a few of the topics that anthropology can help us learn. Some other points of significance are:

It promotes awareness of anthropology subjects that have an impact on our daily lives. As knowledge increases our understanding of life and informs others of our discoveries.

It enables researchers to communicate their findings and educate the public.

Additionally, World Anthropology Day opens the door for fresh research, advancing humankind.

The celebration raises awareness of anthropology and piques people's interest in it.

People might have the chance to learn more about anthropology and decide if they want to pursue a career in the field.

World Anthropology Day 2023: Interesting Facts

Anthropology is the study of ALL of humanity, in ALL of its diversity, across all of space and time.

Medical, public health, business, environmental protection, marketing, human resources, forensics, and museum positions are all open to anthropology majors.

The U.S. Department of Labor predicts a 21% growth rate in Anthropology jobs between 2010 and 2020. The Harvard Business Review (2009) lists Anthropology as one of the best majors for students looking for jobs in the global economy.

Because of its holistic approach, anthropology will contribute more than any other social science to resolving the impending ecological crisis facing the world.

Also, fraud and false allegations are common in the field of anthropology.

Take some time to learn something new about anthropology in honour of World Anthropology Day. Spread the word about the understudied field of anthropology to your friends and family while having enjoyable discussions about your favourite anthropology topics.

