Lala Lajpat Rai Biography: Early Life, Family, Achievements, Slogan and death

Lala Lajpat Rai in the 1980s was associated with the Punjab National Bank and Lakshmi Insurance Company. He remained popular for his activism and organised various meetings with his supporters and also established an orphanage. He formed public service committees and inspired people. No doubt his fiercely committed nature towards India's independence was one of the greatest qualities. That is why he is also known for his fiery speeches. Let us have a look in detail about his life and methods for freedom struggle.

Lala Lajpat Rai: Facts at a glance

Born: 28 January, 1865

Place of Birth: Dhudike, Punjab

Father's Name:Munshi Radha Krishna Azad

Mother's Name: Gulab Devi

Spouse: Radha Devi

Children: Amrit Rai, PyareLal, Parvati

Education: Government Higher Secondary School

Political Association: Indian National Congress, Arya Samaj

Movement: Indian Independence Movement

Political Ideology: Nationalism, Liberalism

Publications: The Story of My Deportation (1908), Arya Samaj (1915), The United States of America: A Hindu's impressions (1916), Young India (1916), England's Debt to India: India (1917)

Death: 17 November, 1928

When and Why British first landed on Indian Territory?

Lala Lajpat Rai: Early Life and Family

He was born on 28 January, 1865, in Dhudike (now in Moga district, Punjab). He was the eldest son of his parents. His father was a scholar of two languages namely Persian and Urdu. His mother was a religious lady and inculcated the strong moral values in her children. From Government Higher Secondary School, Rewari (presently Haryana and previously Punjab) he did his initial education. In 1880, he joined the Government College at Lahore to study Law. Let us tell you that in the college he met the future freedom fighters like Lala Hans Raj, Pandit Guru Dutt, etc. After completing his law degree, he started his legal practice in Hissar, Haryana. In 1877, he married to Radha Devi. He participated as a delegate in the annual sessions of the National Congress during 1888 and 1889. In 1892, he practiced before High Court at Lahore.

Lala Lajpat Rai: Idea of Nationalism and Political Journey

Lala Lajpat Rai like reading and it is said that he was deeply impressed by the ideals of patriotism and nationalism outlined by Italian revolutionary leader Giuseppe Mazzini. He with some prominent leaders including Bipin Chandra Pal, Aurobindo Ghosh, and Bal Gangadhar Tilak started seeing the negative aspects of moderate politics advocated by several leaders of the Indian National Congress. They voiced the demand for Dominion status to their strong opposition and need for complete independence or 'Purna Swaraj'.

Lala Lajpat Rai: Political Journey

- He left his legal practice for the independence of the country from British rule.

- He felt the need to highlight the atrocious nature of the British rule in India across the countries of the world and recognised the need for presenting the state affairs in the Indian Freedom Struggle.

- In 1914, he went to Britain and in 1917 to the USA.

- He founded the Indian Home Rule League of America in New York in 1917. From 1917 to 1920, he stayed in the USA.

- After returning back to India in 1920, he was invited to preside over the special session of the Congress in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

- He led a protest against the British in Punjab for their brutal actions at Jallianwala Bagh

- Mahatma Gandhi launched the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1920 and Lala Lajpat Rai led the movement in Punjab.

- He was imprisoned from 1921 to 1923.

- When he was released, he was elected to the legislative assembly.

- Due to the Chauri-Chauri incident, Gandhiji took back the Non-Cooperation movement and this decision was criticised by Lala Lajpat Rai and wanted to form the Congress Independence Party.

- In 1928, the Simon Commission visited India. The objective behind it was to discuss constitutional reforms.

- In 1928, Lala Lajpat Rai introduces the legislative assembly resolution for the boycott of the British Simon Commission.

- During a demonstration in Lahore, he died after being attacked by lathi charge of Police.

Lala Lajpat Rai: Writings

Some of the most important writings of Lala Lajpath Rai are: The Story of My Deportation (1908), Arya Samaj (1915), The United States of America: A Hindu's Impression (1916), England's Debt to India: A Historical Narrative of Britain's Fiscal Policy in India (1917), and Unhappy India (1928).

Summary of Indian National Movement

Important Days and Dates in January 2020