Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: 20 Inspirational and Famous Quotes by 'Punjab Kesari'

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Every year, Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti is celebrated to mark his birth anniversary. He was an Indian nationalist, writer, politician, and leader of the Hindu supremacy movement. He was born on 28 January 1865 in Dhudike, India. He played an important role in the Indian Independence movement.

He was popularly known as the 'Lion of Punjab' and 'Punjab Kesari'. He was one of the three members of the 'Lal Bal Pal' (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal) trio. To commemorate his birth anniversary, here we are providing some inspirational and famous quotes from Lala Lajpat Rai.

20 Inspirational and Famous Quotes by 'Punjab Kesari'

1. “If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, food for the adults, and education for all.”

2. "The Government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."

3. “The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”

4. “Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”

6. "A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."

7. “The end is the freedom to live… according to our own conception of what life should be, to pursue our own ideals to develop our own personality and to secure that unity of purpose which would distinguish us from the other Nations of the world."

8. "Since the cruel killing of cows and other animals have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation."

9. "I do honestly and sincerely believe in the necessity or desirability of Hindu-Muslim unity. I am also fully prepared to trust Muslim leaders. But what about the injunctions of the Koran and Hadis? The leaders cannot override them. Are we then doomed? I hope not. I hope your learned mind and wise head will find some way out of this difficulty."

10. "Indians have, therefore, no reason to be thankful to the British for having civilised them ... in exchange for all the other good things of the world of which they have been deprived by the unnatural rule of the foreigner."

11. “Morality requires that we should take to the work of elevating the depressed classes out of a sheer sense of justice and humanity regardless of any outside considerations."

12. "We want to avoid the evils of class struggle. The only way to meet Bolshevism is to concede rights to the different people of the earth now being bled and exploited."

13. "The process of building a nation is a moral process. You cannot engage in work of this kind with success by practicing duplicity."

14. "I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run."

15. "The attempt to fulfill the objective by peaceful means with full devotion and honesty is called non-violence.”

16. "The foreign rulers of India have never been quite happy about the Arya Samaj They have always disliked its independence, its tone and its propaganda of self-confidence, self-help and self-reliance."

17. "No nation was worthy of any political status if it could not distinguish between begging political rights and claiming them."

18. “Milk for the infants. Food for the adults. Education for all."

19. "I am a Hindu, in the Punjab the Hindus are in a minority and so far as I am concerned I should be quite content to be represented by any good Mohammedan or Sikh member."

20. "The correct thing for us to do is to strive for a democratic Raj in which the Hindus, the Muslims and the other communities may participate as Indians and not as followers of any particular religion."

