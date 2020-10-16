International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020: Current Theme, History and Facts

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020: As we know that poverty has many faces, it changes from place to place. For some poverty is hunger, lack of shelter, being sick or not having enough money, etc. Basically, poverty is a state or condition in which a person lacks financial resources and not able to fulfill basic needs.

Poverty-stricken people and families live without a home, clean water, healthy food, and medical attention. Therefore, International Day for the Eradication of Poverty highlights the problems faced by the poverty-stricken people or families and work towards eradicating poverty globally in all its forms.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020: Theme

The theme of International for the Eradication of Poverty in 2020 is Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all".

The theme of International for the Eradication of Poverty in 2019 was “Acting together to empower children, their families, and communities to end poverty”.

According to the UN "The day presents an opportunity to acknowledge the effort and struggle of people living in poverty, a chance for them to make their concerns heard and a moment to recognise that poor people are the first ones to fight against poverty".

How Poverty Line is Determined in the Indian States?

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: History

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty can be traced back to 17 October, 1987. Over a hundred thousand people gathered on that day at the Trocadero in Paris. In 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed at the Trocadero in Paris to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence, and hunger. It was decided that poverty is a violation of human rights and affirmed the need to come together to ensure that these rights are respected. Since then, people come forward of all backgrounds and gathered on 17 October here to renew their commitment and show their solidarity with the poor.

On 22 December, 1992, a resolution 47/196 was adopted by the General Assembly and declared 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. All the States and people are invited to promote the day and do various activities to eradicate poverty and destitution.

It is necessary to end poverty everywhere in all its forms. According to the World Bank, poverty is earning less than $1.90 a day. Also, we can't ignore the fact that poverty is more than a lack of money. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goal is poverty also. The goal number one is to end poverty in all its forms and everywhere.

The 2020 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted in 2015 by the UN which is also known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). It expands the scope worldwide to eradicate poverty, protecting the planet and ensuring that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

The eight contributors to human suffering is defined in the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) and was adopted by the UN in 2000. These 8 contributors are:

- Poverty and Hunger

- Inequality in Education

- Gender inequality

- Child mortality

- Poor maternal health

- Infectious diseases

- A changing environment

and Unsustainable development

The Commemoration of the International Day for Eradication of Poverty is at UN Headquarters in New York and also people can join the campaign #EndPoverty global campaign.

