International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: Quotes, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages to share on this day

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty quotes: The day is observed every year on October 17 to initiate conversation and raise awareness about the issue of poverty which impacts human life all over the world. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 also honors the courage of people who are living in poverty and fighting in their day-to-day life. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 quotes, wishes, and WhatsApp messages given below will further help in making people aware of the wide problem of poverty and how the problem impacts the growth and development of society as a whole.

On International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022, check the below-mentioned quotes, wishes, and messages and share them on October 17 to initiate a conversation on this global issue.

Extreme poverty is on the rise and progress towards its elimination has reversed, while inadequate social protections leave women even more vulnerable. #RuralWomen are agents of change to #EndPoverty achieve the #GlobalGoals. https://t.co/Lrgoqxf05t #InvestInRuralPeople pic.twitter.com/Auw53O8o16 — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) October 16, 2022

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: Why the day is celebrated on October 17?

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was first celebrated on October 17, 1987, to commemorate the victims of extreme violence, poverty, and hunger. On this day, more than a hundred thousand people gathered at the Trocadero in Paris, France where the universal declaration of Human Rights was signed in 1948.

Later on December 22, 1992, the UN General Assembly declared October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty to acknowledge the effort and daily struggle of people living in poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. The long for adoration is considerably harder to evacuate than the craving bread. Hold hands together to abolish poverty.

2. Outrageous poverty anyplace is a risk to human security all over the place. We all have to come together to eradicate poverty.

3. For whatever length of time that poverty, bad form and gross disparity exist in our reality, none of us can genuinely rest.

5. Poverty is the most exceedingly terrible type of viciousness. Hold hands together to abolish poverty.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 Quotes

1. “Nothing that you have not given away will ever really be yours.” — C.S. Lewis, author and Christian apologist

2. “Failures are divided into two classes — those who thought and never did, and those who did and never thought.” — John Charles Salak, author

3. “History is written by the rich, and so the poor get blamed for everything.” — Jeffrey D. Sachs, economist

4. “Extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere.” — Kofi Annan, Seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations

5. “Saving our planet, lifting people out of poverty, advancing economic growth…these are the same fight.” — Ban Ki-moon, Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations

