International Day for Eradicating Poverty 2023 Facts and Figures: Every year, October 17 is observed as International Day for Eradicating Poverty. The day aims to promote understanding of the miseries of people living in poverty and the wider society. This year’s theme is ‘Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All.’ UN Organisation states that the theme advocates for universal access to decent work and social protection as a means to uphold human dignity for all people and to emphasize that decent work must empower people, provide fair wages and safe working conditions, and fundamentally recognize the inherent value and humanity of all workers.

Everyone deserves to live a life of dignity.



The #GlobalGoals aim to help eradicate poverty so all people, everywhere have the opportunity to thrive.



Monday is #EndPoverty Day. https://t.co/HHxpZw1ZyI pic.twitter.com/U26GOBayEN October 16, 2023

This article will help you understand the facts and figures related to the spread of poverty on a global level:

International Day for Eradicating Poverty 2023 Facts and Figures: Facts & Figures

Poverty is not solely an economic issue, but rather a multidimensional phenomenon that encompasses a lack of both income and the basic capabilities to live in dignity. Some concerns are:

Extreme poverty is defined as surviving on less than $2.15 per person per day at 2017 purchasing power parity.

An estimated 7% of the global population around 575 million people could still find themselves trapped in extreme poverty by 2030.

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, 105 countries and territories announced almost 350 social protection measures between February 2022 and February 2023.

Despite the expansion of social protection during the COVID-19 crisis, over 4 billion people remain entirely unprotected. Many of the world’s vulnerable population groups, including the young and the elderly, remain uncovered by statutory social protection programmes.

The share of government spending on essential services, such as education, health and social protection, is significantly higher in advanced economies than in emerging and developing economies.

A surge in action and investment to enhance economic opportunities, improve education and extend social protection to all, particularly the most excluded, is crucial to delivering on the central commitment to end poverty and leave no one behind.

The global poverty headcount ratio at $2.15 is revised slightly up by 0.1 percentage points to 8.5 percent, resulting in a revision in the number of poor people from 648 to 659 million.

International Day for Eradicating Poverty 2023: Goal 1- End Poverty in all its forms everywhere

As the world embarks on the Third Decade for the Eradication of Poverty, an estimated 783 million people lived on less than $1.90 a day in 2013, compared with 1.867 billion people in 1990. United Nations Organization in collaboration with various other organisations have drafted a set of measures under the tag Goal 1 to eradicate poverty. Check some of them below:

By 2030, eradicate extreme poverty for all people everywhere, currently measured as people living on less than $1.25 a day.

By 2030, reduce at least half the proportion of men, women and children of all ages living in poverty in all its dimensions according to national definitions.

Implement nationally appropriate social protection systems and measures for all, including floors, and by 2030 achieve substantial coverage of the poor and the vulnerable.

By 2030, ensure that all men and women, in particular the poor and the vulnerable, have equal rights to economic resources, as well as access to basic services, ownership and control over land and other forms of property, inheritance, natural resources, appropriate new technology and financial services, including microfinance.

By 2030, build the resilience of the poor and those in vulnerable situations and reduce their exposure and vulnerability to climate-related extreme events and other economic, social and environmental shocks and disasters.

Ensure significant mobilization of resources from a variety of sources, including through enhanced development cooperation, in order to provide adequate and predictable means for developing countries, in particular least developed countries, to implement programmes and policies to end poverty in all its dimensions.

Create sound policy frameworks at the national, regional and international levels, based on pro-poor and gender-sensitive development strategies, to support accelerated investment in poverty eradication actions.

In conclusion, the theme for International Day For Eradicating Poverty is a chance to unite and show support for the upliftment of poor people. It is only possible with strong global partnerships between governments, businesses and civil society organisations.

Source: United Nations

