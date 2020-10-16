World Spine Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

World Spine Day 2020: The day is observed on 16 October as an annual health initiative with an objective to encourage good spinal health habits.

As we know COVID-19 has affected various people across the world and due to lockdown restrictions people are bound to stay at home and some are doing work from home. Prolonged and continuous sitting has been linked to a range of health conditions.

Also, it is said that prolonged sitting can create havoc to the spine and raises the various risks of diseases including diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. A long period of sitting also increases the risk of weight gain and become obese.

World Spine Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Spine Day 2020 is 'BACK ON TRACK'. This is the campaign theme of 2020. The theme celebrates people being able to reactivate and revitalise their bodies by getting out and focusing on effective spine care. The theme also highlights the importance of exercise, posture, movement, and good self-care to make the spine healthy. Therefore, it is recommended to take regular breaks at work to aquarobics for the elderly to do the Straighten Up exercise routine.

World Spine Day: History

Since 2012, the World Federation of Chiropractic has been coordinating World Spine Day in collaboration with organizations across the world. This year's is the ninth official World Spine Day. The day raises awareness around the world regarding the prevention and effective management of spinal conditions.

The day also becomes a focus in raising awareness about the back pain and other spinal issues. With health professionals, exercise and rehabilitation experts, public health advocates, schoolchildren, and patients all taking part, #BackOnTrack will be celebrated on every continent.

It is estimated that around 1 billion people in the world are suffering from back pain, spinal pain, and disability affect all age groups whether children or elder persons. It is one of the biggest single causes of years lived with a disability on the planet that is one in four adults estimated to suffer from back pain during their lives. And as we know that prevention is the key and so the day will encourage people to take steps, come forward and be kind with their spines. Reactivate and get Back On Track.

World Spine Day: Aim or Objective

- The day raises awareness about the health of spine and spine disorders among the people, communities, professionals, and all stakeholders associated with spine care.

- The day also provides a forum for ongoing discussion about the burden of spinal disorders and sharing best practices.

- It also promotes an interdisciplinary, collaborative approach to ease the burden of spinal disorders.

Source:worldspineday.org

