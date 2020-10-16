World Food Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Objectives

World Food Day 2020: This year marks the 75th anniversary of FAO. It is celebrated by several organisations that are concerned with food security like International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Food Program, etc. This day generates awareness globally for those who suffer from hunger and to ensure the need for food security and nutritious diets for all. The main focus of this day is that food is a basic and fundamental human right.

World Food Day 2020 is devoted to highlighting food and agriculture as an important part of COVID-19 response. PM Narendra Modi will also be launching a commemorative coin to mark the special day.

World Food Day 2020: Theme

The theme of World Food Day 2020 is "Grow, nourish, sustain. Together. Our actions are our future."

The theme of World Food Day 2019 was “Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for A #ZeroHunger World". It focuses on tackling global hunger. Due to globalisation, urbanisation and income growth, our diets and eating habits are changed. Instead of seasonal, fiber-rich food and plant-based food we are shifted to refined, starches, sugar, fats, salt, processed food, meat, etc. It has been seen that in urban areas the time spent preparing food or meals is very less because people these days rely on ready mate food, supermarkets, fast food, street food, etc.

Due to unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles obesity in people is increasing in developed, low-income countries. According to FAO, 670 million adults and 120 million girls and boys of the age group 5 to 18 years are obese and 40 million children under 5 are overweight. Around 820 million people suffer from hunger.

World Spine Day 2020: Current Theme, History, and Significance

World Food Day: History

The member countries of the Food and Agriculture Organisation established World Food Day in November 1979 at the organisations 20th General Conference and called for the observance of World Food Day on 16 October, 1981. This decision was ratified by the UN General Assembly on 5 December, 1980 and urged governments and international, national and local organisations to contribute to celebrating World Food Day. Since 1981, World Food Day has been held every year.

World Food Day: Celebrations

This year people are urges to celebrate with those people who produce, plant, harvest, fish, or transport our food and call on the public to thank these #FoodHeroes who, no matter the circumstances, continue to provide food to their communities and beyond - helping to grow, nourish and sustain our world. You can also use digital platforms to spread the day and its importance.

Various events are organized on this day. At FAO, headquarter in Rome, Italy program on large scale is organised. It mainly focuses on the attention towards food supply. Some UN Organisations and universities organise symposia, conferences, workshops, presentations on topics like food production, distribution, and security.

India is a country with diverse cultures and traditions. Festivals are celebrated across the country in different styles and manners from one state to another. On this day, some families preserve food and distribute it to the needy and poor. In some private companies and Government organisations there is a scheme in which salary is deducted from those employees who voluntarily want to donate to the food bank and the collected money may be utilised at the time of natural calamities, disasters, etc.

About the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)

It is a specialised agency of the United Nations that works towards defeating hunger via international efforts. FAO aims to achieve food security for all and to make sure that people have regular access to enough high-quality food to lead active healthy lives.

What is a healthy diet and its importance?

A healthy diet meets the nutritional needs of people by providing sufficient, safe, nutritious, and diverse foods to lead a good life and reduce the risk of disease. We can't ignore the fact that nutritious diets at times are costly and is not affordable to many people.

Do you know that an unhealthy diet is the main risk factor for several deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancers? Nearly one in three people is affected by obesity and some other forms of malnutrition. No doubt, there are solutions to reduce all forms of malnutrition but the global commitment and action to be taken are required with full commitment.

The combination of good nutrition and healthy weight reduces the risk of chronic diseases. If you eat healthy, nutrients will reach your body and you will remain healthy, active, and strong. Physical activity with a healthy diet also plays an important role.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO): Organisation to defeat hunger.

Important Days and Dates in October 2020