Bastille Day 2021: History, Significance, Celebration, Quotes, Wishes and more

Bastille Day 2021: The National Day of France is celebrated on July 14 and is commonly known as Bastille Day. The day marks the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789. It is a major event of the French Revolution. In French, the formal name of the day is 'Fête Nationale'.

Bastille Day: History

First time, the day was celebrated on July 14, 1790 that is exactly after one year the Bastille fell. Since then it is celebrated and large parties are held over the world.

The English-speaking countries call the day Bastille Day to honour the moment in 1789 when a mob of French revolutionaries charged into Paris Bastille. It was a major point in the French Revolution.

As told above the day marks the anniversary of the fall of the Bastille in Paris and later, the monarchy on July 14, 1789. Officially, it became a holiday in 1880.

The Bastille was used as a state prison, originally constructed as a medieval fortress. Do you know that prisoners who were directly sent there under orders of the king would not get trial or right of appeal including political prisoners who spoke against the rules and laws that were set by the ruling king?

Bastille Day: Celebration

In France, the holiday is known as ‘Fête Nationale’. From the beginning, the day is celebrated with military parades, fireworks, speeches, and public displays. Vive le 14 Juillet!” (“Long live the 14th of July!”) is the slogan associated with the day.

As per the website France 24, last year, the celebrations were largely muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the celebrations witnessed half the participants than usual and the number of spectators was reduced too. The display of fireworks also took place without the public.

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister extended his wishes by tweeting;

Bastille Day 2021: Quotes and Wishes

1. "Let’s commemorate the beloved martyrs on this Bastille Day and show the world how proud we are of them." - Unknown

2. "I am proud to be part of Bastille Day celebration. Feel the same wherever you are." - Unknown

3. "No dictator, no invader, can hold an imprisoned population by force of arms forever. There is no greater power in the universe than the need for freedom. Against that power, governments and tyrants and armies cannot stand." - J. Michael Straczynski

4. It’s not just a day to enjoy freedom, but also a day to pay tribute to the hero of our nation. Happy France Day!

5. Our unity can bring down our biggest enemy. Let’s make our country proud of us. Bonne Fete Nationale!

6. Freedom has not come our way easy. It has come after a lot of sacrifices. To protect its integrity and sovereignty, always be united. Happy France Day!

7. Anyone can break thin wooden sticks but it is hard to break a bundle of the same. This is the strength of unity. Happy France Day!

8. The biggest gift our ancestors have given to us is the gift of freedom and courage to protect our every right in any situation. Bonne Fete Nationale.

9. "Great actions bring greater accomplishments and today is the proof of that." - Unknown

10. "Let the lessons of Bastille Day always remain in our hearts and mind." - Unknown

