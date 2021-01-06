World Day of War Orphans 2021: History, Aim, Significance, Quotes and More

On 6 January every year, World Day of War Orphans is celebrated to create awareness about the plight of the war orphans and to the address the traumatic conditions faced by them.

Who is considered as an Orphan? As per UNICEF, a child under 18 years of age who has lost one or both parents to any cause of death is considered an orphan. As per a data by UNICEF, there were around 140 million orphans globally in 2015 which included 61 million in Asia, 52 million in Africa, 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean, and 7.3 million in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

World Day of War Orphans 2021: History and Aim

World Day of War Orphans was started by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Detresses. The day highlights the lives of the children who were affected by the outcomes of the war and aims for the betterment of their future.

World Day of War Orphans 2021: Significance

As per a data by UNICEF, in the wars of 18th, 19th and the early 20th century, around half of the victims were civilians and this number increased gradually till 2001. Since the said year, the number has declined at a rate of 0.7% per year.

In World War II, around two-thirds of the victims were civilians and by the end of the 1980s, the number rose to 90%.

Year Victims (in millions) 1990 146 1995 151 2000 155 2005 153 2010 146 2015 140

By the above-mentioned data, it is clear that the civilians in several nations around the globe have become victims of the war. Amongst them, the children are the silent victims. Millions of children have grown up in war zones, and ethnic strife with no families. The orphans are forced to not only look after themselves but their younger siblings too (if any).

Thus, the day highlights the plight of the orphans and reminds us that every child must be cared for.

World Day of War Orphans 2021: Quotes

1- My passion is kids, more than just kids is underprivileged kids and orphans.

2- God is pleased with no music below so much as with the thanksgiving songs of relieved widows and supported orphans; of rejoicing, comforted, and thankful persons.

3- I love the holiday season, almost as much as I love touching myself in front of orphans.

4- What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans, and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under the name of totalitarianism or the holy name of liberty or democracy?

5- What sad faces one always sees in the asylums for orphans! It is more fatal to neglect the heart than the head.

6- Where can we hide in fair weather, we orphans of the storm?

