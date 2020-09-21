International Day of Peace 2020: Current Theme, History, Significance and Key Facts

International Day of Peace 2020: United Nations International Day of Peace recognises the efforts of those people who have worked hard to end the conflicts and promote peace. It is also a day of the ceasefire, personal or political. No doubt, this day focuses on building a peaceful and sustainable world.

International Day of Peace 2020: Theme

The theme of the International Day of Peace 2020 is 'Shaping Peace Together'. As per UN, celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred

The theme of International Day of Peace 2019 was ‘Climate Action for Peace’. The theme focuses on the need of combating climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world. According to UN, climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security. Due to natural disasters millions of people are forced to leave their homes and seek safety. Food security is also hampering by the salinization of water and crops which on the other hand impact public health. If we want to achieve piece than it is necessary to take an action to combat climate change.

World Day for International Justice

UN Is convening a Climate Action Summit on 23 September with some concrete and realistic plans to accelerate the action to implement the Paris Agreement. The main focus of the Summit is on the heart problem, sectors that create most emissions and the area where building resilience could make the biggest difference.

International Day of Peace: History

The International Day of Peace was established by the UN resolution on 1981. First time it was celebrated in 1982. Let us tell you that earlier till 2002, it was celebrated on the third Tuesday of September each year. After that, the assembly decided to celebrate the International Day of Peace permanently on 21 September. The main focus of declaring 21 September day as International Day of Peace is to encourage people to work in cooperation and to maintain worldwide peace.

In 2015, the United Nations Member States adopted the 17 Sustainable Development Goals because it was understood that to obtain worldwide peace it is necessary to focus on the economic and social development for all people everywhere and to ensure that their rights were protected. Various issues are covered in the Sustainable Development Goals including poverty, health, education, climate change, gender equality, water, sanitation, energy, environment, and social justice.

In fact, the Sustainable Development Goal 13 focuses on Climate Action, the need for an immediate call to all to lower greenhouse gas emissions, to build resilience, and improve education on climate change. There is a need to encourage people about the use of renewable energy, clean technologies, etc.

Therefore, on 21 September every year, UN International Day of Peace is celebrated to encourage people about worldwide peace which can be achieved by focusing on and understanding the factors of climate change.

