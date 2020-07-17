World Day for International Justice 2020: History and Significance

World Day for International Justice 2020: It is also known as International Criminal Justice Day or International Justice Day. The day unites all those who wish to support justice, promote the rights of the victims, also help in preventing crime that threatens the peace, security, and well-being of the world.

World Day for International Justice: History

17 July is celebrated as World Day for International Justice because this day is the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998. With the help of this treaty, the International Criminal Court (ICC) was established. In 1998 since that day, 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty and nearly 80 States, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.

What is the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

It is the first permanent and independent international judicial institution that is capable of trying individuals accused of the most serious violations of international humanitarian and human rights which include the crime of genocide, a war of crimes, and crimes against humanity. International Criminal Court (ICC) came into being when several states adopted a statute in Rome. This statue is known as the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. Let us tell you that the ICC does not replace the national courts but it is available when a country can't or won't carry out investigations and prosecute perpetrators.

Why is World Day for International Justice celebrated?

This day is celebrated because it is necessary to make people aware and united to support justice and also to promote the rights of the victims. This day also attracts people around the world to pay attention to serious issues. It also protects people from several crimes and also warns those people who affect the peace, security, and well being of the nation at risk.

World Day for International Justice Day: Celebrations

Various events around the world are organised to promote this day and also to support the International Criminal Court (ICC). This day is also promoted by various news channels, newspapers, and radio. Several organisational groups make people pay attention to some particular issues like violence against women, genocide, etc.

So, World Day for International Justice is celebrated on 17 July every year to mark the importance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and for the people to pay attention to serious crimes happening around the world.

