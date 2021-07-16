Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: 30 Inspirational Quotes by Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela was born on July 18, 1918. He was a South African black nationalist who spent around 27 years in prison for fighting against the discriminatory apartheid system of racial segregation in the country. He had served as President from 1994 to 1999, the country's first multiethnic government.

Mandela Day or Nelson Mandela International Day is observed on July 18 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela. Let us have a look at some inspirational quotes by Nelson Mandela.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2021: Inspirational Quotes by Nelson Mandela

1. "May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears."

2. “Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.”

3. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”

4. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

5. “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”

6. “We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”

7. "Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

8. "After climbing a great hill. One only finds that there are many more hills to climb."

9. "There can be no greater gift than that of giving one's time and energy to helping others without expecting anything in return."

10. “I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

11. "There is no passion to be found playing small in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living."

12. "A winner is a dreamer who never gives up."

13. “Many people in this country have paid the price before me and many will pay the price after me.”

14. “Money won't create success, the freedom to make it will.”

15. “It is in the character of growth that we should learn from both pleasant and unpleasant experiences.”

16. "For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."

17. "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived; it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

18. "I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul."

19. “Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.”

20. “As I have said, the first thing is to be honest with yourself. You can never have an impact on society if you have not changed yourself.”

21. “Live life as though nobody is watching, and express yourself as though everyone is listening.”

22. "It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.”

23. “I have never cared very much for personal prizes. A person does not become a freedom fighter in the hope of winning awards.”

24. “A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add to that a literate tongue or pen, then you have something very special.”

25. “ As we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.”

26. “Where you stand depends on where you sit.”

27. “Appearances matter — and remember to smile.”

28. Man’s goodness is a flame that can be hidden but never extinguished.”

29. “Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice. Like slavery and apartheid, poverty is not natural. It is man-made and it can be overcome and eradicated by the actions of human beings.”

30. “A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of.”

Nelson Mandela Biography: Early Life, Education, Work, Anti-Apartheid Movement, Presidency, Awards and Honours, and more