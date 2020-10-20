Study at Home
World Statistics Day 2020: History, Significance, Current Theme, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and More

It is celebrated on October 20 every five years to acknowledge the importance of data authenticity and credibility across the globe.
Oct 20, 2020 11:45 IST
World Statistics Day 2020
After every five years, World Statistics Day is celebrated on October 20 to celebrate statistics. Today is the third World Statistics Day and the theme for this year is 'Connecting the world with data we can trust'. In India, the Statistics Day is celebrated on June 29 on the birthday of  Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis (statistician). 

World Statistics Day 2020: Theme

We all come across in our day to day lives with the misleading information and distorted facts due to 'n' number of platforms that share information. To end this, this year's theme for World Statistics Day is 'Connecting the world with data we can trust' to raise awareness and to stop sharing of misleading information. It reflects the importance of trust, authoritative data and innovation in statistical systems. You can be a part of the celebration by visiting statistics@un.org. 

World Statistics Day 2020: WhatsApp Messages and Wishes

1- May this day bring to you the knowledge, logic and a better understanding of data to help you cross huge hurdles of your life with ease. Happy World Statistics Day!

2- Better data leads to better lives for everyone. Best wishes to you on this occasion of World Statistics Day 2020.

3- We must all remember that statistics are not just numbers but are also the key ingredients in the formulation of right plans and policies of a country. Happy Statistics Day.

4- Statistics is a catalyst for the modern life and the basis of government and community planning. Maintain it. Wish you a very happy World Statistics Day. 

World Statistics Day 2020: Famous Quotes

1- "Statisticians like artists have the bad habit of falling in love with their models." ― George E Box

2- "Statistics are the triumph of the quantitative method, and the quantitative method is the victory of sterility and death." ― Hilaire Belloc

3- "Statistical thinking will one day be as necessary a qualification for efficient citizenship as the ability to read and write." ― H.G, Wells

4- "Facts are stubborn things, but statistics are pliable." ― Mark Twain

5- "If your experiment needs a statistician, you need a better experiment." ― Ernest Rutherford

6- "99 percent of all statistics only tell 49 percent of the story." ― Ron DeLegge II

World Statistics Day: History

On October 20, 2010, the first World Statistics Day was created by the United Nations Statistical Commission to acknowledge the importance of data authenticity and credibility across the globe. 

In the year 2010, 103 countries celebrated a national Statistics Day, including 51 African countries. The African countries celebrate African Statistics Day on 18 November. 

The first year's theme was 'Celebrating the many achievements of official statistics'. The second year's theme was 'Better data, better lives', which was celebrated on October 20, 2015. 

