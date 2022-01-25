National Tourism Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme and Important Facts

National Tourism Day 2023: On this day, a national-level program will be held at Telangana's Pochampally. It is a village situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad and is known for its famous hand-woven Ikat saris. National Tourism Day is celebrated on 25 January to spread awareness about the importance of tourism and its impact on the economy.

India is a diverse nation and it offers several forms of tourism including cultural, nature, heritage, educational, sports, rural, eco-tourism, etc. This diversity of India makes it a prime attraction for tourists.

Tourism in India has the potential to promote faster, more sustainable, and more inclusive growth. It could be used as a powerful antidote to tackle poverty. - Chiranjeevi

The Ministry of Tourism is the nodal agency for the formulation of national policies and programs and for the coordination of activities of various Central Government Agencies, State Governments/UTs, and the Private Sector for the development and promotion of tourism in the country. This Ministry is headed by the Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge).

National Tourism Day 2023: Theme

The theme for the celebration of National Tourism Day 2023 is yet not announced.

The theme of National Tourism Day 2022 is "Rural and Community-Centric Tourism."

What is Tourism? |Key Facts

The concept of tourism refers to the broad framework that identifies tourism’s essential characteristics and distinguishes tourism from similar, often related but different phenomena The two terms ‘travel’ and ‘tourism’ can be used in isolation or together to describe three concepts:

1. The movement of the people

2. A sector of the economy or an industry

3. A broad system of interacting relationships of people, their needs to travel outside their communities, and services that attempt to respond to these needs by supplying products.

National Tourism Day was established to promote the tourism industry and recognize its contribution to the growth and sustainability of tourist destinations and local communities.

National Tourism Day: Visa policy of India

Everyone who holds a valid passport can apply for a travel visa at their local Indian embassy or consulate, before their visit. Travelers can also apply directly by mail or in person, or through their local travel services company. Recently, India has implemented an online method for citizens of 40 countries to apply for an e-Tourist Visa.

E-Tourist Visa will allow tourists and business visitors to obtain a "visa on arrival" at sixteen designated international airports, by acquiring an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online before arrival, without having to visit an Indian consulate or visa center.

Why is National Tourism Day celebrated?

World Tourism Day is celebrated on 27 September and in India, National Tourism Day is celebrated on 25 January. This celebration is all about cultivating and creating awareness among society globally on the significance of tourism, and its social, political, financial, and also cultural worth and value.

