National Tourism Day 2022: Date, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Theme, Slogan, Significance, Greetings, and more to share

National Tourism Day 2022: It is observed on 25 January across the country annually to highlight the role of the tourism sector in the economy of the country as a whole. It is celebrated by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the 75-week grand celebration that was launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

India’s rich cultural diversity makes it one of the most fascinating tourist destinations. A trip to its beautiful landscapes, wildlife & heritage gives the unforgettable experience of a lifetime. #NationalTourismDay #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/ptANTWIQgC — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 25, 2022

From the snow-covered Himalayas to tropical rain forests of the south, India stands apart as a country of myriad landscapes, glorious heritage & splendid culture. How well do you know about our nation?

This #NationalTourismDay, test your knowledge with us! https://t.co/OoRT9IE5Kj pic.twitter.com/4UQY1AcFTA — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) January 25, 2022

India has a rich cultural heritage that attracts various foreign tourists. No doubt, India has a remarkable position due to magnificent places that are popular as tourist destinations across the world. The theme of National Tourism Day 2022 is "Rural and Community Centric Tourism".

National Tourism Day 2022: Quotes

1. "Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” - Gustave Flaubert

2. “See the world. It's more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories. Ask for no guarantees, ask for no security.”- Ray Bradbury

3. “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” - Saint Augustine

4. "Take only memories, leave only footprints". - Chief Seattle

5. “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” - Gustave Flaubert

6. “One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.” – Henry Miller

7. “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all”. - Helen Keller

8. “We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.” – Unknown

9. “He who does not travel does not know the value of men.” – Moorish proverb

10. “People don’t take trips, trips take people.” – John Steinbeck

11. “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts.” - Mark Twain

12. “The best journeys in life are those that answer questions you never thought to ask.” - Rich Ridgeway

13. “You don’t have to be rich to travel well.” – Eugene Fodor

14. ” The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes.”- Marcel Proust

15. “Like all great travellers, I have seen more than I remember and remember more than I have seen.” - Benjamin Disraeli

16. “He who is outside his door has the hardest part of his journey behind him.” – Dutch Proverb

17. He who would travel happily must travel light.” – Antoine de St. Exupery

18. “The journey is the destination.” – Dan Eldon

19. “To travel is to evolve.” – Pierre Bernardo

20. “Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” – Ibn Battuta

READ| National Tourism Day 2022: Know its Objectives, Significance, and Celebration here

National Tourism Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world. Happy Tourism Day!

2. Happy National Tourism Day to those who have turned into great storytellers with innumerable unforgettable memories of travelling.

3. Every year, travel to a place where you have never been before. Happy National Tourism Day!

4. Warm wishes to everyone on the occasion of National Tourism Day.

5. Fortunate are those who get to travel and see the world. Happy National Tourism Day!

6. May you get ample opportunities in life to travel.

7. Celebrating the heroes of the tourism industry who try their best to make us feel at home.

8. Travel, to explore, to know, to learn! Happy National Tourism Day!

9. On this National Tourism Day, we must take a moment to appreciate the tour guides who live on tourism but can not afford it.

10. On this National Tourism Day, cheers to those who love to travel and observe the serene beauty of Nature.

READ| Important Days and Dates in January 2022