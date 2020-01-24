National Voters Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

National Voters Day is celebrated every year with a particular theme. It not only encourages the youth to participate in the electoral process but also focuses that the Right to vote is the basic right. This is the 10th National Voters Day.

National Voters Day: History

25th January is the foundation day of the Election Commission of India (ECI) which came into existence in 1950. This day was first celebrated in 2011 to encourage young voters to take part in the electoral process. No doubt it is the day to celebrate the right to vote and also the democracy of India. Election Commission's main objective is to increase the enrolment of voters, especially the eligible ones.

Let us tell you that earlier the eligibility age of the voter was 21 years but in 1988 it was lowered to 18 years. Sixty-First Amendment Bill of 1998 lowered the voter's eligibility age in India.

All about India's First Ever Voter Shyam Saran Negi

National Voters Day: Celebrations

Every year, National Voter's Day is celebrated at New Delhi in the presence of the Honourable President of India as the chief guest. Celebration starts with the welcome speech, several cultural events like folk dance, plays, music, drawing competition on different themes, etc. are organised.

Like in 2019, on the National Voters Day event, the chief guest, President Ram Nath Kovind was invited. The event was organised by the Election Commission of India. In the event Chief Election Commissioners and senior officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and SriLanka were also present.

Where a person can Vote?

Generally, the electoral commission allows a person to vote in the place where he or she resides or lives. If voting is done from two or more different places it is considered as an offence and this should be intimated to the Electoral Commission whenever he or she changes his or her place of living. In other words we can say that it is a crime. When a person turns 18 years of age, as a citizen of India, he or she can enrol himself or herself as a voter. Also, the Election Commission revises the electoral rolls every five years and also before an election. At the time of voting it is not necessary to carry a voter id, you can carry your PAN card, Driving licence, Adhaar Card etc.

National Voters Day: Significance

India is a democratic country. Every citizen has basic rights to vote. He or she has right to select his leader to whomever they think is capable of leading the nation, solve the problems of common people, bring about change etc. National Voters Day is a significant root of India as future of the country lies in the leader that we choose.

Just think once, that if we do not come forward and choose the right leader then the progress and development of the country will be hampered and will also affect the people of the country. It is the leader of the country who decides various basic big projects and several things. If basic system will not be developed properly it may lead to under construction of roads, electricity connection problems etc. Hence, we should encourage youth for participation and build a strong network for the coming generation who will make sure to cast their votes without fail.

National Voters Day: Theme

National Voters Day Theme 2020 "Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy"

Theme 2019: “No Voter to be left behind”

Theme 2018: "Assessable Elections"

Theme 2017: "Empowering Young and Future Voters"

Theme 2016: "Inclusive and qualitative participation"

Theme 2015: "Easy Registration, Easy Correction"

Therefore, we can say that National Voters Day is an important day celebrated in India every year on 25 January to spread awareness among the youths so that they can cast their votes to a responsible person and participate in the development of the country.

