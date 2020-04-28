World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: Current Theme, Objective and Facts

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: To combat the COVID-19 pandemic whole world governments, employers, workers and whole societies are facing a great challenge to protect safety and health at work. Concerns are growing as COVID-19 infections are rising in some parts of the world and the ability to sustain declining rates in others. Therefore the day is celebrated to promote safety and health in the workplace and those who have died from work-related injury or illness at the workplace, Worker's Memorial Day honours them.

Every day most of the time, people spend in the organisation where they work to earn money. It is important to maintain healthy standards at the workplace so, that any kind of mishappening, work-related injury etc. can be avoided. To create awareness among people World Day for Safety and Health at Work is celebrated.

Let us tell you that this day was declared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. Basically, it is an awareness-raising campaign which focuses on international attention on emerging trends in the field of occupational safety and health.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work: Objective behind the celebration

The main objective is to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and to promote healthy work culture so that several work-related deaths and injuries can be reduced. Do you know that 28 April is also an International Commemoration Day for Dead and Injured Workers which was organised in the whole world by the trade union movement since 1996? Every year, the ILO publishes a booklet and disseminates information on this issue.

International Labour Day 2020

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020: Theme

The theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2020 is "Stop the pandemic: Safety and health at work can save lives".

Due to COVID-19 pandemic crisis, concerns are also there for about resuming activity in a manner that sustains progress made in suppressing transmissions. The aim of the day is to stimulate national tripartite dialogue on safety and health at work. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is raising awareness on the adoption of safe practices in workplaces and the role that occupational safety and health (OSH) services play.

In 2019 the theme was: “Safety and Health and the Future of Work”.

In 2018 the theme was: "OSH vulnerability of young workers".

In 2017 the theme was: "Optimise the collection and use of OSH data".

Every year thousands of people die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases and result in millions of death per year. No doubt the human cost of this daily adversity is vast and the economic burden on the poor is also increasing day by day. Occupational safety and health practice affect the Gross Domestic Product globally every year.

Sustainable Development agenda 2030 of the United Nations which was adopted on 25 September, 2015 focuses on specific targets to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

How is World Day for Safety and Health at Work celebrated?

On 28 April several organisations like UN, ILO, communities, and government bodies, individuals for safety and for better health at workplace unite together and promote an international campaign known as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. Every Year the UN posts events in the event calendar.

Also, leaders of Community, organisational representatives promote the day by speaking out an issue like workplace health, safety measures etc. Programs focusing on health issues on the workplace, safety measures etc. broadcast.

The SafeDay report - In the face of a pandemic: Ensuring Safety and Health at Work focuses on occupational safety and health (OSH) risk that are arising from the spread of COVID-19.

According to ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder "We need special measures to protect the millions of health care workers and other workers who risk their own health for us every day.”

“Teleworking offers new opportunities for workers to keep working... However, workers must be able to negotiate these arrangements so that they retain balance with other responsibilities, such as caring for children, the sick or the elderly, and of course themselves.”

Therefore, on this day we should also stand together to create awareness among people regarding health and safety measures necessary at the workplace to make the environment healthy and positive.

