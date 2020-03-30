National Doctor’s Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Objectives

p style="text-align: justify;">Doctor's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries across the world. Several governments and non-government healthcare organisations celebrate this day. No doubt the doctor's plays an important role in our life. National Doctor's Day is first celebrated in July 1991. It is necessary to raise awareness about the roles, importance and responsibilities of doctors and to promote the medical profession.

It is truly said that we can’t see God but on Earth Doctor is like a God who cures us and gives us life to live in a better way.

This day provide us an opportunity to thank physicians, doctors that they do for the patients, the communities they work in and for the society as a whole. No doubt it is their hard work that keeps us all healthy.

National Doctor’s Day: History

National Doctor's Day is observed to honour the legendary physician and West Bengal's second Chief Minister, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy whose birth and death anniversary coincides on the same day. This day pay tribute to the whole medical profession and to highlight the value of doctors in our lives. In 1991, the National Doctor's Day was established by the Central Government to pay honour Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy and is celebrated on 1st July.

Dr.Bidhan Chandra Roy was born on 1 July, 1882 and also died on the same date in 1962. On 4 February, 1961, he was honoured with the India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. In different countries, the Doctor's Day is observed on different dates. Like in the United States it is observed on 30 March, in Cuba on 3rd December and on 23 August in Iran.

Note: First time the Doctor's Day was observed in March 1933 in the US state of Georgia. This day was celebrated by sending a card to the physicians and placing flowers on the graves of dead doctors.

About Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy

He was a highly respected physician and a renowned freedom fighter. He was the second Chief Minister of Bengal and remained around 14 years in his post from 1948 until his death in 1962. He is also considered as the great architect of West Bengal. The five cities of West Bengal were also founded by him namely: Durgapur, Bidhannagar, Ashokenagar, Kalyani and Habra. He was also a member of Brahmo Samaj. In the Medical College of Calcutta, he was the alumnus of the University of Calcutta. In his memory, the Union Government had also instituted an award. In 1928, he played an instrumental role in the establishment of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and also in the establishment of the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Why Doctors wear white Coat?

National Doctor’s Day 2019: Theme

The theme of National Doctor’s Day 2019 is “Zero tolerance to violence against doctors and clinical establishment”. Every year the theme was announced by the Indian Medical Association. The theme will raise awareness about the violence happening with the doctors across India. The week of July 1 to Jul 8, 2019, will also be celebrated as ‘Safe Fraternity Week’.

National Doctor's Day: Celebrations

Since several years National Doctor's Day is celebrated by the Government and non-government healthcare organisations to get familiar with the doctor's contributions. Healthcare organisations staff organises several events and activities on this day. For grand celebration on Doctor's Day Rotary Club of the North Calcutta and North East Calcutta Social & Welfare Organization” organises big events annually.

Free medical check-up camps are organised at various health care centers and public places by the health care organisations to promote quality medical services free of cost among the public. Rotational medical services by the doctors are also promoted. Various discussion programs are organised across the country to make people aware of health check-up, prevention, diagnosis, proper treatment of the disease etc.

General screening test camps are also organised to assess the health status, health counselling, health nutrition talks and chronic diseases awareness among poor people and senior citizens.

Various activities are also organised to make people aware of the priceless roles of doctors in everyone lives like a free blood test, random blood sugar test, ECG, EEG, blood pressure check-up and etc.

Several activities at schools and college levels are also organised to encourage youth to choose and dedicatedly follow the medical profession.

Therefore, National Doctor's Day is observed every year on 1 July to honour Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy and his contributions. Also, this day remind us to thank our doctors in providing us with selfless service and health care.

