International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Current Theme, History and Significance

In ancient times, women were highly respected. But with time, their situation changed drastically. Thinking of people towards girls changed. Conservative practices like child marriage, sati system, dowry system, female foeticide, etc. became prevalent. Due to this, girls were being denied from rights like education, nutrition, legal rights and medicine. But now in this modern era, several efforts are being made to provide girls their rights and to make people aware of it. The Indian government is also working in this direction and is implementing various schemes.

International Day of the Girl Child

Since 2012, International Day of the Girl Child is being celebrated every year. Its main objective is to empower women and help them to get their rights so that they can face challenges all over the world and meet their needs. At the same time, spreading awareness about eliminating gender abnormalities against girls around the world.

“Women's empowerment is intertwined with respect for human rights”. - Mahnaz Afkhami

International Day of the Girl Child 2022: Theme

The theme of the International Day of the Girl Child 2022 is 'Out Time is Now- Our Rights, Our Future'. Women have led global movements on issues ranging from sexual and reproductive health rights to equal pay. Today, most of girls are attending school and completing their studies. Now, they are focusing on career. They are not being forced to marry at a young age. Several movements are organised for adolescent girls and tackling issues related to child marriage, education inequality, gender-based violence, climate change, self-esteem, and girls' rights to enter places of worship or public spaces during menstruation. Girls are proving that they are Unscripted and Unstoppable. This year’s theme also celebrates the achievements by, with for girls since the adoption of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

International Day of the Girl Child: History

World Conference on Women took place in Beijing in 1995 where countries unanimously adopted the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. It was the most progressive blueprint for advancing not only the rights of women but also of girls. This declaration is the first to specifically call out girls' rights. United Nations General Assembly on 19 December, 2011 adopted a resolution 66/170 to declare 11 October as the International Day of the Girl Child. It’s aimed to highlight and recognise girls' rights and the challenges that girls face around the world. Thus, the first International Day of the Girl Child was observed on 11 October 2012 and its theme at that time was "Ending Child Marriage".

The Government of India has also implemented several schemes to empower girls, under which "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" is one of them. Apart from this, the central and state governments are also taking initiatives and implementing various schemes. In India too, National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on 24 January.

“Women, like men, should try to do the impossible. And when they fail, their failure should be a challenge to others”. - Amelia Earhart

“When women participate in the economy, everyone benefits.” - Hillary Clinton

