International Girl Child Day 2023: Check the Facts and Initiatives by United Nation

International Girl Child Day is celebrated annually on October 11 that raise awareness about the unique challenges and opportunities facing girls around the world. It is also a day to celebrate the power of girls and their potential to change the world.

This day was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 19, 2011, to recognise the rights of girls.

The UN mentions: “On December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child, to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face around the world.”

“The International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights,” it adds.

The theme of International Day of the Girl Child 2023 is "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being." This theme focuses on the importance of girls' rights and the need to ensure that girls have equal opportunities to reach their full potential.

The theme also emphasises the importance of investing in girls' leadership and well-being. Girls are changemakers and leaders in their communities, and they need to be supported and empowered to reach their full potential. Investing in girls' leadership and well-being is an investment in the future of our world.

What are the Facts and Initiatives of the United Nations?

Here are some facts about the girl child:

Many girls don't finish school: Almost 1 in 5 girls don't finish middle school, and nearly 4 in 10 don't finish high school.

Few girls in poor countries use the internet: About 90% of girls in poor countries don't use the internet, while boys are twice as likely to be online.

Girls do a lot of unpaid work: Girls aged 5-14 spend 160 million more hours doing chores than boys of the same age.

Girls are at risk of HIV: 3 out of 4 new HIV infections among young people happen in girls.

Girls face violence: Nearly 1 in 4 girls aged 15-19, who are married or in a relationship, have experienced physical or sexual violence from their partner.

Risk of child marriage: Even before COVID-19, 100 million girls were at risk of getting married as children. Now, because of the pandemic, up to 10 million more girls could face this risk in the next ten years.

International Day of Girl Child: Initiatives

Here are some initiatives that the United Nations is taking to invest in girls' leadership: