International Men’s Day 2020: Theme, History, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status and more

As we know that International Women's Day is observed on 8 March globally. In the same way, there is a day for Men’s which is also observed worldwide.

International Men's Day 2020: It is observed on 19 November worldwide. The day highlights the positive difference that men bring to the world, communities, and to their families. It also raises awareness about men's well-being and issues that men face on a global scale.

International Men's Day 2020: Theme

The theme for International Men’s Day 2020 is "Better health for men and boys.” The theme focuses to make practical improvements related to the health and wellbeing of the male population.

The theme for International Men’s Day 2019 was “Making a Difference for Men and Boys”.

International Men's Day: History

The event was revived in 1999 by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh. He was a lecturer of History at the University of the West Indies. Since 1960's people were trying to celebrate International Men's Day equivalent to International Women's Day. They wanted to celebrate it on 23 February.

Organisations in the United States, Europe, and Australia in the early 1990s held small events in February at the invitation of Thomas Oaster who directed the Missouri Center for Men's Studies at the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He successfully promoted the event in 1994 but in 1995, the event was not successful. Then, on 19 November, 2003, the Maltese Association for Men's Rights continued to observe the event each year in February. The Maltese AMR Committee in 2009 voted to shift the date to 19 November at the request of Australian International Men’s Day organisers.

Note: The Australian and fathers advocates are the same group who founded the International Men’s Day current website www.internationalmensday.com.

The organisers of the Australian IMD brought several other countries together to celebrate the date of November and as a result, it was inaugurated in Trinidad and Tobago by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh in 1999. Dads4kids in 2008 historically celebrated at the NSW state parliament and also did the same in 2013 in the federal parliament in Canberra, Australia.

One thing which is important to note is that International Men's Day as a global celebration owes a huge debt to the Indian Men’s Advocate and mother of two Uma Challa. In 2007, the single-handedly pioneered the celebration of International Men's Day to raise awareness about the shocking abuse that men suffer in the anti-male legal system. Do you know that Uma Challa established various organisations including "Save the Indian Family Foundation" etc? She is also one of the instigators for an International Boys Day. It was Umma Challa who inspired the founder of Dads4Kids i.e. Warwick Marsh to take an International Men's Day celebration globally and also focus the celebration towards the men’s movement around the world.

International Men's Day: Celebration

It is celebrated in a number of ways including public seminars, activities in classrooms to promote the day. Panel discussions and lectures, award ceremonies, art exhibitions are also held to bring attention to the day. Every year, this day is celebrated with a particular theme.

International Men's Day: Quotes

1. "A good man would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means." – Sallust

2. "A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality." - John F Kennedy

3. "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." - Albert Einstein

4. "A man must at times be hard as nails: willing to face up to the truth about himself…But he must also be tender. No weapon will breach the armor of a woman’s resentment like tenderness." - Elisabeth Elliot

5. "But know this. Men are not from Mars. Women are not from Venus. Do not fall for categories. Everyone is everything. Every ingredient inside a star is inside you, and every personality that ever existed competes in the theatre of your mind for the main role." - Matt Haig

International Men's Day: Wishes and Greetings

1. There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!

2. Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day!

3. The beauty of all men is that each one has a special quality, and it is nice when you discover their true heart. Happy International Men’s Day!

4. A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men's Day!

5. No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child. Happy International Men’s Day!

International Men's Day: WhatsApp and Facebook Status, Messages

1. Being male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of age. But being a gentleman is a matter of choice. Happy International Men’s Day!

2. We should be true men and endeavor to be better each day, for the benefit of our families and for us. Happy International Men’s Day!

3. A father nurtures his son to help him start his life, more importantly, he helps him become a MAN. Happy International Men's Day!

4. Shout out to all men out there who despite all odds and obstacles, paved ways for themselves in the over-ambitious world. May you get more strength and love. Happy International Men’s Day!

5. "You sacrifice your happiness and life for the welfare of your family and loved ones. We wish you a Happy International Men's Day."

Therefore, International Men's Day is celebrated on 19 November every year with an objective to improve men's and boy's health, improve gender relations, to promote gender equality and to highlight the positive role of male models.

