Happy International Men's Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook status, Theme, and Significance

Happy International Men's Day 2021: It is observed on November 19 and is marked around 80 countries across the world. The day highlights some of the social issues that men and boys face. Also, the positive value men bring to the nation, society, community, and family.

Happy International Men's Day 2021: Quotes

1. "A good man would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means." - Sallust

2. "Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value." - Albert Einstein

3. "The difference between a great man and a little man is their commitment to integrity and hard work.” - Shiv Khera

4. "A man does what he must – in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles and dangers and pressures – and that is the basis of all human morality." - John F Kennedy

5. "A man must at times be hard as nails: willing to face up to the truth about himself…But he must also be tender. No weapon will breach the armor of a woman’s resentment like tenderness." - Elisabeth Elliot

6. "The most important lesson that man can learn from life, is not that there is a pain in this world, but that it is possible for him to transmute it into joy." - Rabindranath Tagore

7. “God, our Creator, has stored within our minds and personalities, great potential strength and ability. Prayer helps us tap and develop these powers.” - APJ Abdul Kalam

8. "But know this. Men are not from Mars. Women are not from Venus. Do not fall for categories. Everyone is everything. Every ingredient inside a star is inside you, and every personality that ever existed competes in the theatre of your mind for the main role." - Matt Haig

9. "Being male is a matter of birth. Being a man is a matter of age. But being a gentleman is a matter of choice." - Vin Diesel

10. "Duty is the essence of manhood." - General George Patton

11. "A creative man is motivated by the desire to achieve, not by the desire to beat others." - Ayn Rand

12. "Men are made to take risks and live passionately on behalf of others." - John Eldredge

13. "No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child." - Abraham Lincoln

14. A successful man is the one who has the ability to create a strong foundation by using the bricks that were once thrown at him." - Unknown

15. "Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one." - Marcus Aurelius

Happy International Men's Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. A man is the person who makes a house the home worth living. Let’s celebrate them today. Happy International Men’s Day!

2. The power to change ourselves lies within us. No one in this world can help us in doing that. Happy International Men’s Day!

3. Happiness for a man doesn’t come with money but with a smile that shows up the faces of his loved ones because of him. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

4. Thank you for keeping my faith in good men intact! You deserve nothing but the best. Happy International Men’s Day!

5. The beauty of all men is that each one has a special quality, and it is nice when you discover their true heart. Happy International Men’s Day!

6. There is no need for a man to use physical force to show the strength that he carries within him. It is a matter of facing the challenges of life without fear. Happy International Men’s Day!

7. A real man does not care about what others think about him, he does what is right and what will always do good to his family and loved ones. Happy International Men's Day!

8. No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child. Happy International Men’s Day!

9. We work hard for the family and nurture it with utmost care. We sweat out to make everyone glow with happiness. Let us celebrate our worth on International Men’s Day.

10. Just like a tree is known by its fruits, a man is known for his good deeds. His friendship, his love, his kindness never fade but they always bring him love. Happy International Men’s Day!

12. Your physical strength doesn’t define your masculinity but how you handle adverse conditions with your mind does. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

13. For everyone has a beautiful heart. Don’t go the outer appearance it fades with time. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

14. A good son, a good brother, a good friend, a good husband. Let’s appreciate men today. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

15. Wishing all men in the world a day filled with love laughter good luck and fortune. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

Happy International Men's Day 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. Thank you for playing multiple roles with so much dignity. Happy International Men’s Day!

2. For all men with a heart of gold, this day belongs to you. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

3. A good man is who sees good in everyone he meets. Happy International Men’s Day 2021!

4. Have a great Men's Day!

5. It’s Time to Thank Men for All the Love and Support! Happy International Men’s Day!

6. The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be. Happy International Men’s Day!

7. Genius is the power of carrying the feeling of childhood into the powers of manhood.

8. A man is but the product of his thoughts what he thinks, he becomes.

9. Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened. Happy International Men’s Day!

10. A man's manners are a mirror in which he shows his portrait. Happy International Men’s Day!

International Men's Day 2021: Theme

The theme of International Men's Day 2021 is "Better relations between men and women.”

International Men's Day 2021: Significance and Objectives

In 1999, the event was revived by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh. The main aim of celebrating the day is to promote basic humanitarian values. Objectives for the day are:

- To value male role models.

- Acknowledge the contribution of men and boys.

- Improve the health of males.

- To tackle discrimination and disadvantage.

- To foster positive gender relations.

- Making the world a safer place for everyone.

