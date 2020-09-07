World Physical Therapy Day 2020: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes and More

World Physical Therapy Day 2020: The day highlights the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community. It also provides an opportunity for physiotherapists from across the world to spread awareness about the important contribution of the profession that makes in keeping people well, mobile and independent.

World Physical Therapy Day 2020: Theme

This year's theme of World Physical Therapy Day or World PT Day will focus on rehabilitation and COVID-19. The purpose of the day is to focus on the delivery of physiotherapy through telehealth.

Focusing on World Physical Therapy Day, the World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) aims to support the member organisations in their efforts to promote the profession and advance their expertise.

World Physical Therapy Day: History

The World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT) in 1996 designated 8 September as World Physical Therapy Day. This date was founded by WCPT in 1951. As per the several reports from across the world, the activities of World Physical Therapy Day have a positive impact on the profile of the profession and standing with both the public and policymakers. Several WCPT member organisations already have their own national physical therapy days, weeks and months.

About Physical Therapist and Physical Therapy

In this therapy, trained professionals evaluate and treat abnormal physical functions related to injury, disability, disease, or condition. As per the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), a physical therapist is a trained and licensed medical professional. They had experience in diagnosing physical abnormalities, restoring physical function, and mobility. They also help in maintaining physical function, promoting physical activity and proper function.

In other words, we can say that physical therapists are those specialists that evaluate and treat disorders of the human body mainly by physical means. They primarily focus on those individuals who have disturbed function or impairment related to musculoskeletal, neurological, cardiopulmonary, and integumentary (skin) systems.

Some benefits of Physical therapy

The benefits of physical therapy depend upon the reason for treatment. Benefits are as follows:

- Reduce or eliminate pain

- Avoiding surgery

- Improved mobility and movement

- Recover from a stroke

- Recover from or prevent a sports injury

- Fall prevention

- Improved balance

- Age-related medical problems can also be managed through it

- Helps in managing diabetes and vascular conditions

- Helps in managing heart and lung disease

- Helps in managing Women's health and other conditions.

World Physical Therapy Day 2020: Quotes

1. “Each body is different. Therefore, each rehabilitation must be different" - Joerg Teichmann

2. “Happiness is a state of mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Think pleasantly, engaged sport, and read daily to enhance your well-being.”- Lailah Gifty Akita

3. Structure without function is a corpse. – Karen Warren

4. “All the material wealth cannot be substituted for the spiritual, physical, emotion and mental well-being.”- Lailah Gifty Akita

5. “You can reach maximum performance by engaging in physical activities.”- Lailah Gifty Akita

6. “Physical therapy has a high burnout rate. The long hours of intense one-on-one time is emotionally fatiguing. And while we universally love our patients, there’s always one rotten apple in the bunch who just breaks you down.” - Adele Levine

7. “Being physically healthy is not expensive!

Being injured is..

So prevent injuries!”

- Joerg Teichmann

Therefore, we can say that Physical therapy is one of the best choices that we can make for long term pain or chronic pain or an injury. It can help in making us stronger and feel better. It is said that physical therapists are experts not only in treating pain but also its source. In a session of physical therapy, a person may do a mix of low-impact aerobic training, strengthening exercises, pain relief exercises, and stretching.

