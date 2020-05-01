Gujarat Day 2020: All you need to know

The Gujarat state took its name from the Gujara that is the land of the Gujjars. During 700s and 800s they ruled the area. Gujarat has been on the global map since ancient times. The Stone Age settlements around Sabarmati and Mahi rivers indicate the same time as that of the Indus Valley Civilisation and Harappan centres were also found at Lothal, Rampur, Amri and other places.

Gujarat - The Land of the Legends is a north-western state of India. In the north-east, it is border with Pakistan and Rajasthan, in the east with Madhya Pradesh and in the south with Maharashtra and the Union territories of Diu, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Arabian Sea borders the Gujarat state both to the west and south-west.

Gujarat: History

It is believed that Lord Krishna left Mathura and settled on the west coast of Saurashtra, which later came to be known as Dwarka, the gateway. The state later saw various kingdoms including Mauryas, Guptas, Pratiharas and others. Gujarat witnessed progress and prosperity during the reign of Chalukyas or Solankis. Gujarat also faced some tough time under the Muslims, Marathas and the British rule. Before Independence, the present territory of Gujarat was used in two parts namely the British and the Princely territories. With the re-organisation of the States, the Union of States of Saurashtra and the Union Territory of Kachchh along with the former British, Gujarat became a part of the biggest bilingual State of Bombay. The present state of Gujarat was founded on 1 May, 1960. It is situated on the west coast of India.

State Reorganisation Act, 1956

Most states were reorganised along the Linguistic line under the States Reorganisation Act 1956. This act also consolidated Gujarati and Marathi speaking areas together leading to agitation in both these regions. A local political movement named Mahagujarat movement demanded a separate state for the Gujarati-speaking people from the bilingual Bombay state of India. And finally, the movement succeeded and Gujarat and Maharashtra State was formed.

A new State Bombay was formed on 1 November, 1956 with the enactment of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956 comprising the Marathi speaking areas of the erstwhile Bombay State, Vidarbha region of the erstwhile State of Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada region of the erstwhile Hyderabad State and the erstwhile States of Saurashtra and Kutch. Subsequently, on 1 May, 1960, with the enactment of the Bombay Reorganization Act, 1960 the former States of Kutch and Saurashtra were taken out from the State of Bombay to form the new State of Gujarat and the State of Bombay was renamed as Maharashtra.

About Mahagujarat Movement

In 1948, after the Independence, to integrate the entire Gujarati speaking population under one administrative body a Mahagujarat conference took place and on 1 May, 1960, the Bombay State split into the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The 'Mahagujarat' refers to the whole Gujarati speaking area including Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutchh.

Every year the day is celebrated with fervour but due to COVID-19 lockdown, the streets will remain empty and people will continue the practice of social distancing and take other precautionary measures.

Gujarat: Facts at a Glance

Area: 1,96,024 sq. km

Population: 6,03,83,628 *

Capital: Gandhinagar

Principle Languages: Gujarati

Other languages: English, Hindi and other Indian languages

EcoSystem: Ranges from deserts, scrublands, grasslands, deciduous forests, and wetlands to mangroves, coral reefs, estuaries, and gulfs.

Currency: Indian Rupee

Climate: Wet in the southern districts and Desertic in the north-west region

Transport - Air: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Bhuj

Major Cities: Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhuj, Junagadh, Jamnagar

Ports: Kandla, Mandvi, Mundra, Sikka, Okha, Porbandar, Veraval, Bhavnagar, Salaya, Pipavav, Mahuva, Jafrabad, Hazira

