Why is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated on 2nd October?

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: This year the nation will celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as the "Father of the Nation." In 2021, Gandhi Jayanti will coincide with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was inaugurated on 12 March, 2021 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

On October 2, Sahitya Akademi is organising an all-India Poetry festival at Jain College auditorium to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. The event will also feature a Sahitya Akademi book exhibition.

A great leader Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2nd October,1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. He is remembered for his unforgettable contribution to the struggle for freedom. His aim was to build a new society that practices nonviolent and honest behavior. Its members should be treated equally whatever their gender, religion, colour, or caste maybe.

Non-Violence and Mahatma Gandhi

Nonviolence means non-participation in the use of physical force to achieve an aim. For some, the philosophy of nonviolence is rooted in the simple belief that God is harmless. Lord Mahavira, was the torch-bearer of "ahimsa" and introduced the word to the world and applied the concept in his own life. Nonviolence also has believers that accept the need for nonviolence as a means to achieve political and social change. According to them, nonviolence is a philosophy, a principle, and a practice.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook Status, Poems, Songs, Slogans, and More

Celebration at Raj Ghat

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated as the national holiday. Prayer meetings are held to pay homage, in front of the statue at the Raj Ghat New Delhi. The President and Prime Minister of India are present during the prayer at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi where he was cremated. His most preferred and devotional song Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram is sung in his memory.

Celebration in Schools

Various events are organised by the schools in India to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti on the 2nd of October every year. Students of schools enthusiastically take part in the Gandhi Jayanti event celebrations. Students sing a song based on the truth and non-violence message of Bapu. They recite poems and present their own sights on Gandhian philosophy. Small children celebrate this event by dressing up the same as the Gandhi Ji as well as performing nationalistic songs. Students also take part in the rally using banners that convey the significance of peace and non-violence throughout the country.

Celebration by a common man in India

People perform prayer services, memorial ceremonies, and homage all over India. Exhibitions of art, science, and competitions of essay held. Awards presentations take place in order to promote the living of non-violent life. People at many places sing the famous devotional song of the Bapu “Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram”. Garlands of beautiful flowers are placed on the statues of Mahatma Gandhi all through India by the people. Some people avoid taking meat and alcohol on this day.

Contribution of Gandhi’s ideology to the World

Several developments are taking place all over the world indicate a growing interest in a non-violent alternative to present their opinion. People who are involved in these developments are well aware of Mahatma Gandhi's name and his philosophy. On the other hand, they are promoting the values and principles he stood for.

Message on Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi’s contribution towards bringing peace and non-violence to this world is unparalleled. His teachings must be promoted to resolve current conflicts, avoid violence, and find a peaceful solution to every small or big problem to make this world a better place to live in.