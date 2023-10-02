Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Top 60 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Posters, Images, Slogans and Poems

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2023: On October 2, India commemorates Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the man who was a key player in the nation's war for independence and a universal figurehead of nonviolence and peace. This solemn event honours his lasting contribution to the causes of justice, truth, and civil disobedience. Indians honour Gandhiji on this day by attending prayer gatherings, participating in nonviolent protests, and having talks about his philosophy. It serves as a reminder of his significant contribution to Indian history and his eternal nonviolent message, which continues to motivate movements for peace, justice, and equality across the globe. Gandhi Jayanti is a day to consider his ideals and resolve to create a more equitable society.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Messages

Greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Let's honour and remember the man who guided our country toward independence and was a constant source of inspiration.

He was the one who always advocated truth and non-violence and who brought us together to fight for a sovereign nation. Greetings on Gandhi Day.

Let's honour Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti by remembering him and taking the path he paved for us.

Let's use Mahatma Gandhi's example to learn from the mistakes of the past and strive for a brighter future on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti!

Source: Jeff Clark (Creative Resistance) | Pinterest

It’s time to honour and appreciate the Father of the Nation, one whose constant efforts brought independence to the country.

I want to wish everyone a very happy Gandhi Jayanti. Let's endeavour to make India a developed and prosperous country by following the example Bapu set for us all.

Greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Bapu always supported causes that advance a nation, thus we must uphold them all to create a better nation.

Today is a day to reflect on the past, commemorate Mahatma Gandhi, and make a commitment to continuously strive for India's advancement and development. Gandhi always encouraged us to control our rage and choose nonviolence in the interest of our country's future.

Greetings on Gandhi Jayanti! We must unite to take all necessary action to strengthen our nation. Regards on this special day honouring Gandhi.



Gandhi Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status



Let us follow Gandhi’s teachings and practice ahimsa always. Vande Mataram! Best wishes to Gandhi Jayanti.

Let us remember the Mahatma who shook the world in a gentle way! Best wishes to Gandhi Jayanti.

On this Gandhi Jayanti may the spirit of truth and non-violence be with us.

Live simply so that others may simply live. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

It is easy enough to be friendly to one's friends. But to befriend the one who regards himself as your enemy is the quintessence of true religion. The other is mere business. Good Wishes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Source: Pngtree | Pinterest

It is easy enough to be friendly to one's friends. But to befriend the one who regards himself as your enemy is the quintessence of true religion. The other is mere business. Good Wishes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

It is better to be violent if there is violence in our hearts than to put on the cloak of nonviolence to cover impotence. Good Wishes on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

There is more to life than increasing its speed. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

2 October, the day which marks the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the Greatest Humans ever born in India. My best wishes to you on the day which celebrates non-violence and bravery.

On this special day, remember what Gandhiji taught and propagated. An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Follow non-violence and be kind. Best wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Inspiring Poems On Mahatma Gandhi

1. Mahatma Gandhi

The Man of honesty

The Man of Greatness

He is our Mahatma

The father of our nation!

Born in a family

Of Cultured background

Grown in a circle

Of Loving Parents.

Honest, truthful and simple

Of body so frail yet nimble

With a heart so big and true

With gifts but given to few.

Made many mistakes

Realized his faults

Vowed never to repeat them

And never committed them again.

Loved his motherland

Brought her freedom

With the weapon of non-violence

And not a drop of bloodshed.

Bravely to prison, he went

Though old and bent

Many a blow did he get

Yet never did he fret.

With guns and knives, he did not fight

Satyagraha was his eternal might

India's independence he fought and won

Bloodshed and bitterness there was none.

Adopted penance and fasting

Started the Satyagraha

Gave up foreign goods

And inspired wearing Khadi.

-Gandhi Ashram Seva Gram

Source: Freepik (Pinterest)

2. His Name is Bapu

His Name is Bapu

I love the man called Bapu,

His heart is ruled by Lord Raghu!

He walks straight wearing a cloak,

He gathers all with compassion and love!

Every low and high he takes along,

To Lord Krishna he lets his soul belong!

Lovingly he takes the old and small,

The strings of his wheel offer food to all!

He bears their sorrows and makes them laugh,

And recites for them the story of Pralhad!

- From the book Gandhiji

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Slogans by Mahatma Gandhi

Satyagraha is the weapon of the strong.

Be the change that you wish to see in the world.

Civil disobedience becomes a sacred duty when the state has become lawless and corrupt.

An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.

Nonviolence is the greatest force at the disposal of humankind.

Source: Image Diamond

It is mightier than the mightiest weapon of destruction devised by the ingenuity of humankind.

Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

There is no god higher than truth.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Instagram Captions

"Remembering the Father of the Nation."

"Honoring the Mahatma's legacy."

"Be the change you wish to see. #GandhiJayanti"

"Peace, nonviolence, and truth."

"Inspirational leader, timeless ideals."

Source: Aryan Saini (Pinterest)

"Celebrating the spirit of Ahimsa."

"Gandhi Jayanti: A day for reflection and action."

"Sarvodaya: Welfare for all."

"His life was his message."

"A tribute to the man who led India to freedom."

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Famous Quotes

“Doubt is invariably the result of want or weakness of faith.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.”- Mahatma Gandhi

“God has no religion.”

“Nothing is impossible for pure love.”

“True beauty consists of purity of heart.”

Source: Pngtree.com | Pinterest

“There is no school equal to a decent home and no teacher equal to a virtuous parent.”

“Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly.”

“Every home is a university and the parents are the teachers.”

“There is no ‘way to peace', there is only ‘peace’.”

“Prayer is a confession of one’s own unworthiness and weakness.”

Scroll through the tweets below:

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti https://t.co/vXRjE3t17E — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2023

महात्मा गांधी जी ने स्वदेशी, स्वराज, स्वावलंबन और स्वच्छता के दर्शन से जिस तरह स्वाधीनता के दौरान देश का नेतृत्व कर जनजागरण किया, वह आज भी हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणीय है। पूरे विश्व को सत्य और अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देने वाले महात्मा गांधी जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटिशः वंदन… pic.twitter.com/zl5rIFj0DN — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2023

I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

Gandhi Ji’s thoughts strike a chord with people all around the world!



Do hear this soulful rendition of “Vaishnava Jana To” sung by CassMae, whom I had recently mentioned during #MannKiBaat. She has shared it on her Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/dbfmJpv3k8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

Happy Gandhi Jayanti !!