Gandhi Jayanti Quiz: GK Questions and Answers About Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhi Jayanti Quiz: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 annually. The day marks the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. Mahatma Gandhi, popularly known as ‘Father of the Nation’ was the pioneer of non-violent civil disobedience, various peaceful protests and campaigns. And Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder of his ideals and his pivotal role in shaping the course of history.

A great way to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti will be attempting a quiz on his life. This quiz includes questions about early life and the various movements Mahatma Gandhi led for India’s independence.

When did Mahatma Gandhi return to India from South Africa?

a) 1918

b) 1910

c) 1915

d) 1905

Ans: C

Explanation: Gandhi Ji returned to India in 1915 permanently and joined the Indian National Congress with Gopal Krishna Gokhale as his mentor.

2. What was the main objective of the non-cooperation movement started by Mahatma Gandhi?

a) Achieving complete independence from British rule

b) Demanding separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims

c) Promoting communal harmony

d) Seeking economic reforms only

Ans. a

Explanation: The non-cooperation movement aimed to challenge the colonial economic and power structure, and British authorities were forced to take notice of the demands of the independence movement.

3. What happened in 1930 as the beginning of Gandhi's Civil Disobedience Movement?

a) Jallianwala Bagh massacre

b) Dandi March (Salt March)

c) Quit India Movement

d) Chauri Chaura incident

Ans. b

Explanation: On 12th March 1930, Gandhiji set out on a march from Dandi to Sabarmati Ashram. The Salt March marked the beginning of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

4. How did Gandhi participate in the Khilafat Movement?

a) He was a prominent leader of the movement

b) He was against the Khilafat Movement

c) He played a supportive role in the movement

d) He had no involvement in the Khilafat Movement

Ans. a

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi supported the movement as part of his opposition to the British Empire, and he also advocated for a wider non-cooperation movement at the same time.

5. Gandhi's ideology of non-violence and civil disobedience was heavily influenced by the teachings of.

a) Karl Marx

b) Swami Vivekananda

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

d) Henry David Thoreau

Ans. d

Explanation: While in jail, Gandhi read the essay “Civil Disobedience” by Henry David Thoreau, a 19th-century American writer. Gandhi adopted the term “civil disobedience” to describe his strategy of non-violently refusing to cooperate with injustice, but he preferred the Sanskrit word satyagraha (devotion to truth).

6. Which renowned resolution was adopted by the Indian National Congress under Gandhi's leadership in 1929?

a) Lucknow Session Resolution

b) Quit India Resolution

c) Lahore Session Resolution

d) Non-Cooperation Resolution

Ans. c

Explanation: During the Lahore Session, the Congress met at Lahore under the Presidentship of Jawaharlal Nehru In 1929 and declared Purna Swaraj or Complete Independence for India.

7. Which of the following, according to Gandhiji, is an essential principle of Satyagraha?

a) Infinite capacity for suffering

b) Non-violence

c) Truth

d) All the three

Ans: D

Explanation: 'Satyagraha' is the most important weapon of Gandhi ji. It emerged as a weapon of conflict resolution. Gandhi Ji applied satyagraha in the non-violent struggle against exploitation, injustice and dictatorship.

8. Which one of the following books is the work of Gandhiji?

a) Light of India

b) Hind Swaraj

c) My Experiments with Truth

d) Both B & C

Ans: D

Explanation: The Story of My Experiments with Truth is an autobiography of Gandhi Ji. This book covers the life of Gandhi Ji from early childhood through to 1921. It was published in his journal Navjivan from 1925 to 1929.

9. Which of the following was the second Satyagraha of Gandhi ji in India?

a) Kheda Satyagraha

b) Ahmedabad mill strike

c) Champaran Satyagraha

d) None of the above

Answer: b

Explanation: The Ahmedabad Mill Strike, 1918 was the second movement led by Gandhiji in India. The Mill Owners wanted to withdraw the bonus while the workers demanded a 50% wage hike against the 20% offered by the Mill Owners.

10.

8. Who referred to Mahatma Gandhi as 'Half-naked fakir'?

(a). Lord Mountbatten

(b). Clement Attlee

(c). Ramsay MacDonald

(d). Winston Churchill

Answer: d

Explanation: Winston Churchill referred to Mohandas Gandhi as the 'half-naked fakir' while Gandhi regarded the expression as a compliment.

