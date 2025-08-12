Today, every Indian currency note carries Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. But the journey to this familiar face is full of history, from colonial rulers to national symbols. Keep reading to know whose picture was on indian currency before Gandhi.
King George V
Before 1947, India’s currency notes featured the reigning British monarch. Initially, King George V’s portrait was printed, followed by King George VI. These notes were colourful, detailed, and printed on high-quality paper imported from England.
Designs and Security Features in the British Period
The British-era notes carried intricate patterns, royal seals, and official emblems. Each denomination had its own colour and design, making them unique for the time.
Reserve Bank of India
In 1947, India removed the British monarch’s image from currency. The Reserve Bank of India introduced designs featuring the Lion Capital of Ashoka, agricultural motifs, and cultural landmarks. No human portraits were used in this period.
Why Gandhi’s Image Was Chosen
In 1996, the RBI launched the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Series’. Gandhi was chosen because of his role in India’s freedom struggle, his recognition across the country, and his status as a global symbol of peace.
The First Gandhi Notes in India
The first notes in the Gandhi series were ₹10 and ₹500 denominations. Later, all currency notes adopted the same style with Gandhi’s image on the front and thematic designs on the back.
Interesting Facts About Indian Currency History
1.Oldest Banknotes in India – The first paper currency in India was issued in 1861 by the British Government.
2.No Human Portraits for Decades – Between 1947 and 1996, not a single Indian personality appeared on any currency note.
3.Special Commemorative Notes – RBI has occasionally issued commemorative notes for special events, like the ₹75 note for India’s 75th Independence Day.
4.Longest Running Series – The Mahatma Gandhi Series has been in use for nearly three decades, making it the longest-running currency design in India’s history.
5.Language Panel – Every Indian currency note displays the denomination in 15 official languages on the back, apart from Hindi and English on the front.
