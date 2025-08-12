Today, every Indian currency note carries Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait. But the journey to this familiar face is full of history, from colonial rulers to national symbols. Keep reading to know whose picture was on indian currency before Gandhi.

King George V

Before 1947, India’s currency notes featured the reigning British monarch. Initially, King George V’s portrait was printed, followed by King George VI. These notes were colourful, detailed, and printed on high-quality paper imported from England.

Designs and Security Features in the British Period

The British-era notes carried intricate patterns, royal seals, and official emblems. Each denomination had its own colour and design, making them unique for the time.

Reserve Bank of India

In 1947, India removed the British monarch’s image from currency. The Reserve Bank of India introduced designs featuring the Lion Capital of Ashoka, agricultural motifs, and cultural landmarks. No human portraits were used in this period.