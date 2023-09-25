Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Is October 2 A National Holiday In India? All You Need To Know

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Every year, October 2 is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. He was a famous Indian lawyer and political ethicist who led the campaign for Indian independence. Gandhi Jayanti is also recognized as the International Day of Non-Violence by the United Nations. The day serves as a global reminder of the power of peaceful resistance, enduring a legacy of non-violence, truth, and simplicity.

What Is The 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign For October 1?

Is Gandhi Jayanti a National Holiday in India?

Yes, Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October is one of the three national holidays of India. On this occassion, government offices, schools, colleges, and many businesses remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day gives people a chance to unite and celebrate Gandhian philosophy.

Various political leaders, dignitaries and common citizens gather at Raj Ghat, the memorial (samadhi sthal) in New Delhi to pay homage and tribute to the Father of the Nation and relieve the principles of truth and non-violence. This solemn occasion serves to underscore the continuing value of Gandhi's teachings.

The spree of Gandhi Jayanti is not just observed in India but felt globally. The United Nations General Assembly declared October 2nd as the International Day of Non-Violence in honour of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. This recognition underscores the global significance of Gandhi's message of non-violence and peaceful resistance in the face of injustice.

Which Year of Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated this year?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 will mark the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played a prominent role in India’s Independence Day. He was the leader of various important movements of freedom struggle and satyagraha.

Gandhi Jayanti is an occasion to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, acknowledge his enormous accomplishments, and advance his principles of nonviolence, truth, and peace. The day is famous for its emphasis on cleanliness and sanitation. Mahatma Gandhi was a fervent supporter of cleanliness and thought it was crucial for both personal and societal well-being. Gandhi's dream of a clean and hygienic India inspired the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), which was started in recent years. This year, PM Narendra Modi has also urged the citizens of India to do shramdaan under the campaign ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath.’

In conclusion, this year Indians will celebrate the 154th anniversary of Gandhi Jayanti. The national holiday will be marked by various governmental and non-governmental programmes. It will also provide a chance for people all around the nation and the world to unite in a spirit of peace and non-violence to reaffirm our dedication to the ideas of justice, equality, and peace.

Important Days and Dates in October 2023