Mahatma Gandhi Memorials: Mahatma Gandhi is known as the most popular leader of India’s freedom struggle. He left an impeccable mark on Indian history with his principles of truth, non-violence and social justice. His ideas and philosophies brought social changes all across the globe.

As a heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation, various memorials and monuments have been built and preserved in different parts of the world to mark his legacy. Each spot vouchs for Gandhi’s remarkable life, his principles, struggles and love for the country. In this article, we will explore the most significant memorials dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi across the countries and beyond.

List of Mahatma Gandhi Memorials

Museums/Memorials City Eternal Gandhi Museums New Delhi Gandhi Bhawan Chandigarh Gandhi Memorial Museum Madurai Gandhi Sangrahalaya Patna Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya Ahmedabad Gandhi Smriti New Delhi Kaba Gandhi Na Delo Rajkot Kirti Mandir Gujarat Mani Mandir Mumbai National Gandhi Museum New Delhi Gandhi Temple Bhatara Raj Ghat New Delhi Gandhi Bhawan Bengaluru Gandhi Hill Vijayawada Mahatma Mandir Gujarat Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Centre, Matale Central Province, Sri Lanka National Salt Satyagraha Memorial Dandi, Gujarat Gyarah Murti New Delhi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Milwaukee, United States Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Washington, D.C Gandhi Square Johannesburg Pietermaritzburg Railway Station South Africa

Famous Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in India

Raj Ghat: The most well-known Mahatma Gandhi memorial is Raj Ghat, located in Delhi. Gandhi's cremation site is marked by a basic platform made of black marble that dates back to January 31, 1948.

Gandhi Smriti: This Delhi museum, once known as Birla House, served as Mahatma Gandhi's residence for the final 144 days of his life. Inside the building, a spot is specially marked as the location of his murder.

Sabarmati Ashram: This ashram, which is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, served as Gandhi's base of operations throughout the Indian independence movement. It now serves as a museum and memorial.

Dandi March Memorial: Dandi March on the shores of the Arabian Sea marks the historic Salt Satyagraha movement of 1930. This salt march was a significant act of civil disobedience.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: In India, there are a number of Gandhi Memorial Museums, including ones in Mumbai, Madurai, and Patna. These museums have a sizable collection of artefacts, images, and records pertaining to Gandhi's life and work.

Statue of Unity: The Statue of Unity in Gujarat, a huge statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, features a museum with items related to Mahatma Gandhi's life and accomplishments, though it isn't really a memorial.

