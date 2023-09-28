Event

Mahatma Gandhi Memorials: The list of Mahatma Gandhi memorials includes Rajghat in Delhi to Gandhi Square in Johannesburg. Let’s uncover the extraordinary life of a man who continues to inspire generations with his message of love, compassion and non-violence.
Mahatma Gandhi Memorials: Mahatma Gandhi is known as the most popular leader of India’s freedom struggle. He left an impeccable mark on Indian history with his principles of truth, non-violence and social justice. His ideas and philosophies brought social changes all across the globe.  

As a heartfelt tribute to the Father of the Nation, various memorials and monuments have been built and preserved in different parts of the world to mark his legacy. Each spot vouchs for Gandhi’s remarkable life, his principles, struggles and love for the country. In this article, we will explore the most significant memorials dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi across the countries and beyond.

Museums/Memorials

City

Eternal Gandhi Museums

New Delhi

Gandhi Bhawan

Chandigarh

Gandhi Memorial Museum

Madurai

Gandhi Sangrahalaya

Patna

Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya

Ahmedabad

Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi

Kaba Gandhi Na Delo

Rajkot

Kirti Mandir

Gujarat

Mani Mandir

Mumbai

National Gandhi Museum

New Delhi

Gandhi Temple

Bhatara

Raj Ghat

New Delhi

Gandhi Bhawan

Bengaluru

Gandhi Hill

Vijayawada

Mahatma Mandir

Gujarat

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Centre, Matale

Central Province, Sri Lanka

National Salt Satyagraha Memorial

Dandi, Gujarat

Gyarah Murti

New Delhi

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial

Milwaukee, United States

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial

Washington, D.C

Gandhi Square

Johannesburg

Pietermaritzburg Railway Station

South Africa

Famous Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in India

Raj Ghat: The most well-known Mahatma Gandhi memorial is Raj Ghat, located in Delhi. Gandhi's cremation site is marked by a basic platform made of black marble that dates back to January 31, 1948.

Gandhi Smriti: This Delhi museum, once known as Birla House, served as Mahatma Gandhi's residence for the final 144 days of his life. Inside the building, a spot is specially marked as the location of his murder.

Sabarmati Ashram: This ashram, which is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, served as Gandhi's base of operations throughout the Indian independence movement. It now serves as a museum and memorial.

Dandi March Memorial: Dandi March on the shores of the Arabian Sea marks the historic Salt Satyagraha movement of 1930. This salt march was a significant act of civil disobedience.

Gandhi Memorial Museum: In India, there are a number of Gandhi Memorial Museums, including ones in Mumbai, Madurai, and Patna. These museums have a sizable collection of artefacts, images, and records pertaining to Gandhi's life and work.

Statue of Unity: The Statue of Unity in Gujarat, a huge statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, features a museum with items related to Mahatma Gandhi's life and accomplishments, though it isn't really a memorial.

